It’s going to be a big challenge. Obviously, everybody knows he has all the yards and he’s got the line in front of him to do it. So we’ve just got to take care of our business.

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s homecoming up on the hill Saturday and for the 18th-ranked Utah Utes that means slowing the nation’s top runner, Bryce Love, and the Stanford Cardinal.

Love rushed for a school-record 301 yards last week and has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the season. He’s the obvious focal point of Utah’s defense.

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” said senior defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei. “Obviously, everybody knows he has all the yards and he’s got the line in front of him to do it. So we’ve just got to take care of our business.”

Lotutelei added that practices have gone well in preparation for the task ahead, particularly the vision and burst that Love possesses.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a running back that can get into open field like him,” Lotulelei continued. “He’s got a good burst and is really fast. But I don’t think he’s just a speed guy, either. He can run through tackles, too. So I think he’s an all-around back.”

The game pits the Pac-12’s top rushing defense (87 yards per game) against a Stanford ground game that averages 272.8 yards. Love is netting just over 11 yards per carry.

“It starts up front. It starts with our front seven. They’ve got a great o-line and a great back,” said junior safety Chase Hansen, who added that Stanford has a really unique running game and the Utes will need to be assignment sound.

“So we’ve got to come ready to play.”

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham predicts it’ll be a “heavyweight slugfest.”

Lotulelei hopes so. He’s been looking forward to playing Stanford since the teams last met — when he was a freshman in 2014.

“Smash-mouth football,” Lotulelei said. “Put the ball down and go.”

Hansen also anticipates a “real tough match” when the teams lineup. He’s sure the Utes will be ready.

“We feel pretty confident in our front seven and we’ve got some dudes up in the box,” Hansen said. “So we’ll see.”

As for Utah’s ground game, Whittingham is confident that Troy Williams can get the job done if dual-threat QB Tyler Huntley remains sidelined, as expected, with a shoulder injury.

"He is a very capable runner. I think he would rather beat you with his arm than his legs, but he can certainly pull the ball down for design QB runs,” Whittingham said. “You saw him get the touchdown in the Arizona game, so he is very capable at that.”

The Utes are expecting their 47th consecutive sellout in the late-night affair Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium (8:15 p.m./FS1).

"It's a loud, raucous environment and a team that's known for great defense and known for slowing runners down," Stanford coach David Shaw told gostanford.com. "They bring a lot of hats to the party. This is going to be a big challenge for all of us.”

EXTRA POINTS: Utah leads the all-time series with Stanford, 4-3. Stanford holds a 2-1 edge in Salt Lake City ... The Utes have won two straight Pac-12 home openers. However, they lost their first four after joining the conference in 2011 ... Fans are encouraged to bring items to donate for a Hurricane Relief Drive ... Utah is 59-33-4 in homecoming games.

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer