Add Brandon Flowers, frontman for the rock band The Killers, to those praying for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting Sunday, Oct. 1.

Flowers, who lived in Las Vegas until recently, wrote on Facebook about having flown over the city Sunday night. He reflected on his view below before the 10 p.m. attack, which resulted in the death of 59 people and another nearly 500 wounded.

I'm a Vegas boy. I always have been and—even though I just moved my wife and kids to Utah—I always will be. This past... Posted by The Killers on Wednesday, October 4, 2017

“I could see the city as a whole, but I couldn't look close enough to see what was about to unfold,” he wrote in the post. “It's hard to believe it's real. My prayers go out to those whose lives were taken and to everyone else affected by this nightmare.”

Flowers, who moved to Utah's Park City in late summer, said he will always be a “Vegas boy” at heart and has fond memories of the area. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Flowers also wrote that he was touched by the heroic acts of those who risked their lives for others during the shooting.

“My heart swells when I hear the stories of people putting their lives on the line to help each other — defying the stereotypes of what people say Las Vegas is all about,” he said. “We're all long lost brothers and sisters. . . . I look forward to getting together with you real soon to keep their memory alive.”

Flowers shared his thoughts about Mormonism in a Rolling Stone interview this summer, and his mormon.org video has over 1.3 million views to date.

The Killers are currently on tour for their fifth album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” which reached no. 1 on Billboard with 118,000 equivalent album units earned during the end of Sept.