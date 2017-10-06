ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University will break ground on a Human Performance Center at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the Student Activities Center parking lot, the site of the new facility.

The Utah Legislature appropriated $25 million over two years for the 155,000-square-foot building, which will house academic programs in exercise science, sports and recreation management, health administration, and population health. The facility will also be equipped to host local, regional and state high school games, the Huntsman World Senior Games and community-sponsored sports events.

It will also feature basketball courts that convert to indoor soccer venues, a fitness center, a track, a climbing wall and a 50-meter swimming pool with deck space.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, attendees can take virtual tours of some of the room, view architectural renderings and models and enjoy light refreshments.