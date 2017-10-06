FAIRVIEW, Sanpete County — Fire officials believe smoking next to an oxygen machine is to blame for a fatal trailer fire Thursday night.

About 8:30 p.m., Fairview fire crews were called to a small explosion and large fire at a camp trailer, 384 N. Milburn Road, said Fairview Fire Chief Robert Bingham. The fire is believed to have started by the lone occupant of the trailer smoking next to an oxygen machine, he said.

The fire also spread to an adjacent mobile home, causing an undetermined amount of damage.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released.