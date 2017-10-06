We’re very excited to finally play against an NBA team and kind of be able to measure ourselves.

SALT LAKE CITY – Finally, the Utah Jazz will play some real NBA competition tonight (7 p.m.) when the Phoenix Suns pay a visit to Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Jazz won their first two games by an average of 31.5 points, defeating the Sydney Kings 108-84 and Maccabi Haifa 117-78 earlier this week. Neither of those teams had players capable of playing in the NBA, so tonight’s game will be the first real test for a Jazz team with several new players.

“We’re very excited to finally play against an NBA team and kind of be able to measure ourselves,” said one of those new players, Thabo Sefolosha.

Coach Quin Snyder said all preseason games have the “same kind of concept” and that the approach is different than the regular season because he’s looking at different combinations of players and not playing certain players too many minutes. But although he praised his first two opponents, he’s ready to see his team play NBA competition.

“We have a lot of respect for Phoenix,” he said. “Earl (Watson) has done a terrific job with a young team. One of the best compliments you can get as a coach is that your team plays hard, and they play extremely hard. And they’re not a selfish team. Devin Booker can really score, but he’s also a willing passer.”

The Suns come into the game at 1-0, having defeated Portland 114-112 on the road earlier in the week with TJ Warren leading the way with 24 points.

After Friday’s game, which won’t be televised, the Jazz will take on the Suns again Monday night in Phoenix, before moving over to Los Angeles to face the Clippers Tuesday night.