SALT LAKE CITY — LGBT rights groups are settling a lawsuit after Utah lawmakers repealed a measure restricting talk about homosexuality in school classrooms.

National Center for Lesbian Rights attorney Christopher Stoll said Friday that the group is thankful the state Legislature ended the rules banning "advocacy of homosexuality" that created a culture of silence for LGBT students.

Stoll says the Utah case sets the stage for challenging similar laws in states such as Arizona, Alabama and Texas.

The Utah Attorney General's Office declined immediate comment.

The 2001 law was originally aimed at sex-education but had also been cited when a book about lesbian mothers was pulled from a school library shelf.

The plaintiffs also said it blocked teachers from protecting a 7-year-old boy from bullies because they couldn't say it was OK to be gay. Those claims were resolved in the settlement.