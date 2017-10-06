A witness of the Las Vegas shooting recently walked back her statement about a mysterious woman warning the crowd that they were “all going to die tonight.”

Earlier this week, Brianna Hendricks told KSNV, an NBC affiliate in Las Vegas, she attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival where a lone gunman opened fire and killed 58 people and injured 500 more.

She noticed a woman push her way to the head of the crowd and say “that we’re all going to die tonight,” according to the Deseret News.

"There was a lady who pushed her way forward into the concert venue and into the first row, and she started messing with another lady, and told us that we were all going to die tonight," Hendricks said. "None of us knew that it was going to be serious."

Hendricks walked back her comments in an interview with Snopes.com, a website known for fact-checking conspiracy theories and fake news stories.

Hendricks told Snopes:

“When it first happened, and it was reported that there were three shooters surrounding the area, I believed that this lady was telling us that there was going to be a shooting. But after finding out that there was only a single shooter, it’s harder to believe that she would have known. “So I don’t believe now, looking at it, that she was telling us that there was going to be a shooting,” she continued. “I think it was just a statement that maybe she felt like she needed to throw out there because this lady would not let her into the front of the concert.”

Hendricks also told Snopes that she thought the woman’s words were directed at specific people, not the entire crowd.

She added that the mysterious woman seemed to take ire with another girl in the crowd, and that her comments about everyone dying might have been directed at that woman.

“It seemed like she was more focused on another girl that was up a little bit farther, and that she was really messing with her, and the other people were kind of trying to keep her away from her. So that’s why I thought it was more of a personal type thing,” she said.

Hendricks claim about a mysterious woman warning of the shooting attracted numerous articles across the web this week.

Hendricks said she retreated to her hotel room after she heard the woman issue her threat. About an hour later, the shooting in Vegas occurred.

Authorities still have questions for Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who was overseas during the shooting.

Danley denied knowing of the shooting, saying in a statement that Paddock “never said anything to me, or took any action I was aware of, that I ever understood to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen,” according to the Los Angeles Times.