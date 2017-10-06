Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 6.

Utah GOP consider gun restrictions

Several Republicans in Congress, including all those serving for Utah, are considering a ban on bump stocks, the weapon accessory used by the Las Vegas gunman last weekend, the Deseret News reported.

The bump fire stock is a commonly sold item at stores and online retailers. Some stores, like Cabela’s and Walmart, have already taken them off the shelf, according to the Deseret News.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla., will lead the bill, presenting it to Congress on Thursday.

Utah’s lawmakers still support 2nd Amendment rights, but admitted they are considering restrictions on gun control.

“I don’t know much about those but I’m not against doing something about that. I’m very concerned with what police found in that hotel room," Sen. Orrin Hatch said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

Tropical Storm Nate kills 20

Tropical Storm Nate is headed to the U.S. after it left 20 dead across Caribbean islands, CNN reported.

The storm ravaged through Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras on Thursday, killing 20 people. Seven people have also gone missing.

The storm is expected to hit Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula on Friday. Warnings have also been issued for states Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to CNN.

Other forecasts put the city of New Orleans, which was hit in 2005 by Hurricane Katrina, in the storm’s path.

"How much Nate is able to strengthen once it hits those warm waters depends a lot on how intact the center of the storm can maintain as it traverses land," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller. "If it gets ragged, it will take some time to reform over the ocean, and that will mean less time to gain in intensity."

Read more at CNN.

Google adds Fiber service to two more Utah spots

Google Fiber announced on Thursday that it would be adding its service to two more spots in downtown Salt Lake City — the Jordan Meadows and Westpointe communities, according to the Deseret News.

The Fiber service offers faster internet using fiber optic lines, with download speeds reaching 1,000 Mbps.

Google’s still behind its initial schedule for installing the service across Salt Lake City.

But a representative told the Deseret News that more than half the city has Google Fiber.

"I think the excitement got us looking much further ahead," Brace said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

BYU looks to turn season around on Friday night

BYU will face off against Boise State tonight at LaVell Edwards Stadium, and the Cougars hope they can turn around their bad fortune for the last few weeks, the Deseret News reported.

The Cougars have started the season 1-4, losing all four of their last four games. Three years ago, BYU had a similar losing streak after quarterback Taysom Hill went down with an injury.

The last time BYU lost five games in a row was in 1970.

Tonight’s game puts the team “in danger of matching that dubious streak,” according to the Deseret News.

“We’re still united, still together. Our guys are excited about the game,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “I didn’t see the guys hanging their heads. This is another chance to play and it’s good to be home. I don’t see a division going on.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

