The latest trend in skiing — renting out the entire mountain.

Bloomberg Businesweek recently reported that several private skiing clubs across the nation are allowing adventure enthusiasts to rent out the entire mountain for a day.

For example, the Silverton Mountain club in Colorado, which has more than 29,000 acres of land, can be rented for $14,000 a day. Oh, and for an extra $900, you get a helicopter.

The resort will compensate those who already booked a time on the private resort, according to Bloomberg.

The trend started in 1999 at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana and it is now happening across the country. For example, the Vermont Hermitage Club can be rented for $60,000 per day, as long as you have 99 people with you. And the Colorado Cimarron Mountain Club goes for $3.2 million for 15 members.

“Private ski resorts are the new private jet,” says Jack Ezon, president of Ovation Vacations, a Virtuoso Ltd. travel agency. “They give luxury travelers a ­hassle-free, line-free experience, so they can focus more attention on their family and travel partners.”

