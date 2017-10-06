A 3-acre residential compound in Holladay, Utah, currently listed for $14.9 million, will be up for auction early next month.

Global auction firm Concierge Auctions plans to put the property, which includes a 23,035-square-feet home, up for auction on Nov. 2.

Right now, the location is listed at $14.9 million.

The resort-like property is located at 2750 E. Creek Crossing Lane, which is a “private gated entrance leading to a stone and stucco exterior designed to mirror the surrounding mountain setting,” according to a press release on the home.

The home includes an open floor plan with spiral staircases, stone fireplaces and gas heating spaces. It also includes a gym, home movie theater system and an arcade room, according to the home’s description.

Outside, you find a pool and private tennis court.

The property, which looks like a celebrity mansion, sits near the Old Mill golf course and has a stunning view of Mount Olympus.

Relevance International shared a video of the estate, which you can watch below.

Impressed? There are other pricey Utah homes, including a ranch near the Colorado border that’s valued at $149 million. And don’t forget “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow’s $3 million Park City home that recently went up for sale.