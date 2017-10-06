A 3-acre residential compound in Holladay, Utah, currently listed for $14.9 million, will be up for auction early next month.
Global auction firm Concierge Auctions plans to put the property, which includes a 23,035-square-feet home, up for auction on Nov. 2.
Right now, the location is listed at $14.9 million.
The resort-like property is located at 2750 E. Creek Crossing Lane, which is a “private gated entrance leading to a stone and stucco exterior designed to mirror the surrounding mountain setting,” according to a press release on the home.
The home includes an open floor plan with spiral staircases, stone fireplaces and gas heating spaces. It also includes a gym, home movie theater system and an arcade room, according to the home’s description.
Outside, you find a pool and private tennis court.
The property, which looks like a celebrity mansion, sits near the Old Mill golf course and has a stunning view of Mount Olympus.
Relevance International shared a video of the estate, which you can watch below.
