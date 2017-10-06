SALT LAKE CITY — The funeral service for Elder Robert D. Hales, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will begin today at 11 a.m. MDT at the Tabernacle on Temple Square.

Elder Hales died Sunday of causes incident to age between sessions of the church's international general conference. He was 85. Elder Hales had served 42 years as a general authority of the church — 23 as an apostle, nine as the church's presiding bishop and 10 as an assistant to the Twelve and member of the First Quorum of Seventy.

The speakers will be President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve; and Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Twelve.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform three hymns, "Each Life That Touches Ours for Good," "I Need Thee Every Hour" and "God Be With You Till We Meet Again."

The Temple Square gates and the Tabernacle doors opened at 9:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend were asked to be in their seats by 10:30 a.m. Overflow seating was available in the Assembly Hall on Temple Square. The church campus buildings were to be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The funeral services also will be broadcast live via KSL TV 5.2, the KSL TV app, MormonNewsroom.org, LDS.org (English, Spanish, and Portuguese), BYUtv, BYUtv Global, KBYUtv Eleven, BYUtv International, Mormon Channel, Canal Mormón (Spanish) and on the church satellite system. In addition, audio broadcasts will air on KSL radio, BYU Classical 89 and BYU Radio.

Elder Hales is the fourth apostle to pass away in the past 29 months. Elder L. Tom Perry died in May 2015 at age 92, President Boyd K. Packer was 90 when he passed away in July 2015 at age 90 and Elder Richard G. Scott died in September 2015 at age 86.

The four apostles served in the Quorum of the Twelve for a combined 135 years.

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson called three new apostles in October 2015, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson and Elder Dale G. Renlund. President Monson, 90, missed the faith's international general conference last week because of limitations incident to age.

Church leaders have not determined when the new vacancy in the quorum will be filled, according to a news release.

A private burial service will take place at the Bountiful Memorial Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah, following the funeral.

Elder Hales and his wife Mary celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in June. The program listed their sons, David and Stephen Hales, as providing the family prayer and dedication of the grave, respectively.

There was no public viewing, but expressions of sympathy can be posted on the Elder Robert D. Hales Facebook page or emailed to condolences@ldschurch.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the humanitarian aid fund or the church’s general missionary fund at give.lds.org/hales.

Click here to see photos from the life of Elder Hales.

Click here to read quotes from his talks.

Click here for a timeline of his life.