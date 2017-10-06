MLSsoccer.com contributor Sam Stejskal reported that according to sources, Real Salt Lake has begun contract discussions with Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando.

"The source said that discussions with both players are in their preliminary phases and that nothing is expected to be decided before the end of the season," Stejskal wrote. "Both Beckerman and Rimando will be eligible to sign with any MLS team as a free agent this winter."

After looking at contract numbers, Stejskal then talked about what Beckerman and Rimando have meant to RSL over the years.

"Perhaps the two people most synonymous with Real Salt Lake, Beckerman and Rimando have both been with the club since 2007," Stejskal wrote. "They led RSL to the MLS Cup title in 2009 and helped the club to appearances in the finals of the 2011 CONCACAF Champions League, 2013 US Open Cup and 2013 MLS Cup. They rank first and second in MLS history in regular season appearances, with Rimando atop the charts with 450 games played and Beckerman not far behind with 430."

Tanner Mangum called a "class act"

ESPN reporter Molly McGrath took to Twitter to share an interaction she had with Tanner Mangum before calling the BYU quarterback a "class act."

Tanner Mangum to me: “I saw the news (about Cam) and want you to know I respect what you do. Man or woman, your job isn’t easy.” Class act. — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) October 6, 2017

Other links

And finally...

The Pittsburgh Steelers revisited the career of former BYU player Chris Hoke as part of its Legends Series.

Hoke: "I wasn’t the biggest, strongest, fastest guy. I will admit that. But nobody outworked me, nobody out-prepared me." pic.twitter.com/OXeGEPCErS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 5, 2017

The video looked at his time in Pittsburgh and showed what he is up to now.