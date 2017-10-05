LEHI — In a recent tournament Skyridge head volleyball coach Deanna Meyer collected her 400th career victory. On Tuesday night she was recognized for this milestone while her team swept Provo to stay undefeated in Region 8.

The victory against Provo was actually Meyer's 403rd win. The 400th win actually came in a tournament in Chicago against Huntley (Illinois) at the Asics Challenge tournament. Meyer went into the tournament with 398 career wins. Skyridge won three games on Saturday to win the bronze bracket and the Falcons added a win at Springville Tuesday to up Meyer's total to 402 wins against 181 losses.

Between the second and third sets, the Skyridge administration gave Meyer a plaque to honor her accomplishment. Joining Meyer were past players and assistant coaches while her current team showered her with gifts.

"It's pretty special to reach this milestone but especially so to do it with this team. This is a pretty special group of girls," said Meyer.

"For me it's not about the wins and losses, it's about seeing these girls grow up to be great young women," she added.

The 403 wins and nearly 600 total matches coached at the high school level came over 20 years and stints at three different schools.

Meyer started her coaching career at Granger High where she led the Lancers to a 30-20 record, including a region title, in her two seasons there.

The bulk of Meyer's victories came at Lone Peak High School where Meyer won 336 games including five state titles and four more runner-up finishes. Meyer has added 37 more victories since coming to Skyridge in 2016.

While Meyer has a career record of 403-181, for a .690 winning percentage, even more impressive is Meyer's postseason record: 48-14 (.774.)

In regards to the match with Provo, Skyridge controlled the action all the way and swept the Bulldogs 25-14, 25-15, 25-16. The victory moved Skyridge to 6-0 in the Region 8 standings. The Falcons have dominated in league play and have not lost a single set in these six matches.

Skyridge was led by Kaitlin Standifird who had eight kills, four aces and 19 assists. Sherstin Pond was extra tough from the service line with seven aces and added five kills. Kenadee Christensen had six kills while Cici Hauver secured eight assists.

On the defensive side of things, Reagan Calton had 10 digs while Standifird and Christensen had seven and six digs respectively.

Provo was led by the strong play at the net by Elleana Soifua and Eliza Tuinei. The Bulldog volleyball program played a role in the festivities as three sub-varsity players sang the national anthem.

Skyridge (6-0 in Region 8) and Provo (0-6 in Region 8) take to the road for their next games as the Falcons visit Wasatch while the Bulldogs travel to Springville.

Brian Preece is a freelance prep sportswriter. He was the head wrestling coach at Provo High School from 1994-2006 and in 20006 Preece was named as the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.