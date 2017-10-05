The Dixie State women’s tennis team cruised to an 8-1 victory over Colorado Mesa on Thursday in its 2017-18 season opener at the Elliott Tennis Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Trailblazers (1-0) swept through the doubles matches to take a 3-0 lead heading into singles play. Juniors Lacey Hancock and Yolena Carlon battled to an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles, while sophomore Kyra Harames and freshman Sabrina Longson earned an 8-4 triumph at No. 2 doubles. Junior McKelle Burnett and sophomore Maria Kana Goldsmith wrapped up doubles play with an 8-3 win at No. 3 doubles.

Dixie State picked up where it left off in singles play, winning five of the six singles matches to clinch the 8-1 victory. Three DSU players closed out their singles matches without tiebreakers, as Harames rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles, Burnett claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles and Longson earned a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles. Carlon battled to a 2-6, 6-1, 10-5 win at No. 2 singles, while Kana Goldsmith earned the other tiebreaker win with a 6-0, 2-6, 10-7 triumph at No. 6 singles.

The Trailblazers play two matches on Friday, opening the day vs. Colorado Christian at 8 a.m., followed by a matchup vs. Metro State-Denver at 1:30 p.m.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.