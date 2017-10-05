It was really fun. I’m really proud of the girls, they all worked really hard and I think they had a good time.

SALT LAKE CITY — As expected, both Olympus and Timpview emerged from day one of the 5A high school girls’ tennis state tournament as the teams with the most points from the first day of competition. The Titans finished with 10 points, while Timpview finished the afternoon with eight and Springville had seven.

For first-year head coach Jenny Watts of Olympus, Thursday was her first experience at a state tournament as a coach.

Olympus won every match it played on the opening day of the state tournament. Emma Jewell defeated Ellie Pope of Provo, then defeated Alysha Damron of Wasatch in first singles. In second singles, Elly Lloyd only dropped a game in two matches as she beat Sarah Ovard of Alta and Abby Messick of Bountiful. In third singles, Kate Longson advanced to the semifinals by defeating Kylie Edgington of Box Elder and Brinley Horton of Alta.

In first doubles, the freshman team of Anzle Stohl and Megan Jewell advanced to the semifinals, beating their competition Rebecca McGregor and Cassie Henderson of Wasatch and Avery Pope and Lucy Collins of Timpview in straight sets.

“I’m super proud of my first doubles. They’re freshmen and it’s their first time at state, so I was really excited that they’ll be making it to the semis,” Watts said.

In second doubles, Abby Harris and Ava Stanger defeated Katie Winegar and Savannah Beck of Alta, then bested Anna Snow and Melissa Blotter of Wasatch.

“We just need to keep staying focused and stay relaxed and have a good time,” Watts said about what the Titans need to do to win state on Friday.

Timpivew won every match except the quarterfinals of first singles and the quarterfinals of first doubles, and is still a strong contender to compete with Olympus for the title.

“We’re excited, very excited. We’re excited for tomorrow, we have two singles and a doubles that will be starting tomorrow, and we’re excited,” Timpview head coach Amber Rawle said.

Megan Austin, second singles, Gwen Bryson, third singles, and Rachel Gouff and Jamie Faux, second doubles, all advanced to the semifinals for the T-Birds.

“Their positive attitude, working hard, determined, confident in their shots,” Rawle commented about what impressed her about her players today.

“Jamie (Faux) and Rachel (Guoff) just beat a tough Skyridge team over there, they were really strong, super solid, and they stayed focused. That was the one that I thought was really impressive over there,” Timpview assistant coach Jill Guzzo said.

“Same with Megan (Austin), she was playing a tough girl and she fought, she fought hard and she was able to change up her game to be able to beat her,” Rawle said.

In order to take state Friday, Rawle said the team needs to “come in being confident and believe in themselves.”

Thursday’s results

First Singles

First Round

Anna Findlay, Skyline, def. Taya Whitney, Skyridge, 6-3, 6-0

Emilee Astle, Alta, def. Hallie Smith, Box Elder, 6-0, 6-0

Sicily Ferreira, Woods Cross, def. Phoebe Little, Cottonwood, 6-4, 6-2

Emma Templeman, Springville, def. Jacque Cropp, Murray, 6-0, 6-0

Rachel Brown, Timpview, def. Meg Arbuckle, Viewmont, 6-1, 6-2

Alysha Damron, Wasatch, def. Alex Leishman, East, 6-0, 6-1

Emma Jewell, Olympus, def. Ellie Pope, Provo, 6-0, 6-0

Sarah Meitler, Brighton, def. Allessandra Harris, Bountiful, 6-2, 6-1

Quarterfinals

Astle def. Findlay, 6-1, 6-1

Ferreira def. Templeman, 7-5, 6-4

Damron def. Brown, 6-0, 6-2

Jewell def. Meitler, 6-2, 6-1

Second Singles

First Round

Emma Robb, Brighton, def. Evelyn Lords, Highland, 0-6, 6-3, 6-2

Emma Santiago, Wasatch, def. Krista Glauser, Box Elder, 6-1, 6-0

Etianne Johnson, Woods Cross, def. Holly Schmidt, Skyridge, 6-0, 6-1

Abby Willes, Corner Canyon, def. Julie Culter, East, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4

Abby Messick, Bountiful, def. Madison Thompson, Provo, 6-4, 6-3

Elly Lloyd, Olympus, def. Sarah Ovard, Alta, 6-0, 6-0

Megan Austin, Timpview, def. Aashna Shah, 6-1, 6-2

Kelsey Corfield, Springville, def. def. Hallie Blackburn, Viewmont, 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Santiago def. Robb, 6-2, 6-1

Johnson def. Willes, 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-2

Lloyd def. Messick, 6-0, 6-1

Austin def. Corfield, 6-4, 6-3

Third Singles

First Round

Alexi Corfield, Springville def. Carli Elggren, Brighton, 6-4, 6-4

Macy Richards, Woods Cross, def. Anna Leone, Highland, 6-4, 6-4

Kate Longson, Olympus, def. Kylie Edgington, Box Elder, 6-1, 6-0

Brinley Horton, Alta, def. Mallory Neuberer, Wasatch, 6-4, 7-6, (5)

Emma Whittle, East, def. Jessica Marchant, Viewmont, 7-6 (1), 6-3

Gwen Bryson, Timpview, def. Elle Jewkes, Maple Mountain, 6-0, 6-0

Jaya Cluff, Skyridge, def. Bree Hayes, Corner Canyon, 6-0, 6-4

Rebecca Greene, Skyline def. Ella Thompson, Bountiful, 6-0, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Corfield def. Richards, 6-4, 6-4

Longson def. Horton, 6-0, 6-3

Bryson def. Whittle, 7-6 (1)

Green def. Cluff, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

First Doubles

First Round

Lili Mayer/ Grace Capps, East def. Sophie McCausland/Emma Taylor, Maple Mountain, 6-3, 7-5

Addie Sepulveda/ Raili Jenkins, Corner Canyon, def. Selena Cutler/ Becca Vogrinec, Viewmont, 6-0, 6-1

Grace Pugsley/Abby Daynes, Woods Cross def. Ally Marquez/ Sophie Emery, Alta, 6-0, 6-0

AnnaBeth Templeman/Brookelynn Galbraith, Springville, def. Sophie Richmond/ Abby Mitchell, Murray, 6-2, 6-3

Lauren Clark/ Brynley Olsen, Brighton, def. Melissa Brown/ Samantha Eubank, 6-3, 6-0

McKenna Mathis/ Lindsey Schmidt, Skyridge, def. Sarah Soulier/ Ava Hansen, Skyline, 6-3, 6-0

Anzle Stohl/ Megan Jewell, Olympus, def. Rebecca McGregor/ Cassie Henderson, Wasatch, 6-2, 6-1

Avery Pope/ Lucy Collins, Timpview def. Emma Ashcroft/ Kylie Hart, Box Elder, 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Addie Sepulveda/ Raili Jenkins def. Lili Mayer/ Grace Capps, 6-3, 7-5

AnnaBeth Templeman/Brookelynn Galbraith def. Grace Pugsley/Abby Daynes, 7-5, 6-4

McKenna Mathis/ Lindsey Schmidt def. Lauren Clark/ Brynley Olsen, 6-2, 6-3

Anzle Stohl/ Megan Jewell def. Avery Pope/ Lucy Collins, 6-3, 6-4

Second Doubles

First Round

Rachel Gouff/ Jamie Faux, Timpview def. Olivia Hanson/ Constance Viollet, 6-0, 6-0

Camee Barber/ Kenadee Armstrong, Skyridge def. Brynn Wells/ Jaylie Reeder, 6-1, 6-1

Lauren Whiting/ Kaitlin Boyd, Maple Mountain def. Courtney McDonald/ Anna Layton, Viewmont, 6-1, 6-3

Jessica Hyland/ Lucy Dalgleish, Brighton, def. Sara Cochella/ Kaitlyn Nielson, East, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3

Anna Snow/ Melissa Blotter, Wasatch def. Katelyn Glines/ Megan Connors, Woods Cross, 6-2, 6-3

Abby Harris/ Ava Stanger, Olympus def. Katie Winegar/ Savannah Beck, Alta, 6-3, 6-1

Lizzie Simmons/ Emma Heiden, Corner Canyon def. Abby Bradford/ Shanonn Lambson, Highland, 6-1, 6-1

Olivia Smith/ Katie Peterson, Springville def. Jadee Stirling/ Charlotte Clemo, Bountiful, 7-5, 6-1

Quarterfinals

Rachel Gouff/ Jamie Faux def. Camee Barber/ Kenadee Armstrong, 6-3, 6-4

Lauren Whiting/ Kaitlin Boyd def. Jessica Hyland/ Lucy Dalgleish. 6-3, 6-1

Abby Harris/ Ava Stanger def. Anna Snow/ Melissa Blotter, 6-2, 6-2

Olivia Smith/ Katie Peterson def. Lizzie Simmons/ Emma Heiden, 6-2, 6-1