HURRICANE — "Depth is our strong suit."

That is one way to say that every golfer on the now 10-time state champion Park City team is pretty good.

Head coach George Murphy uttered those words after watching his Miners outlast a hard-charging Bonneville squad Thursday afternoon in ideal conditions at Hurricane's picturesque Sky Mountain Golf Course.

Park City's two day total of 608 bested Bonneville, which climbed from third to second in the team standings after shooting a tourney-low 301 on the second day. (621 overall).

Desert Hills finished third at 625.

"Other teams' players finished 1-2 against us, but we were always taking a bunch of the next spots on the leaderboard all season, and that's how it worked here," added Murphy.

Perhaps the best way to prove Murphy's point was the play of Miner junior Jack Wright, who didn't qualify to be one of Park City's top six golfers entering the tourney, but still qualified for state as an individual.

"I knew it would make Murph happy if all seven of us did well, and I played one of my best rounds ever until the 18th," said Wright who was 1-under par before carding a triple-bogey 8 on the final hole. Asked about his finish, he quickly beamed and said, "I got a medal, what can you say?"

He shared fourth-place honors with teammate Parker Cutt.

Triston Gardner shot even par on Wednesday to hold a two-shot lead overnight, then, after a rough start, added a 1-over 73 Thursday to earn top individual honors.

"I couldn't sink a putt on the front nine, I was 4 over par, but I gained some confidence on 10 and played well the rest of the way."

The Snow Canyon senior reached the green on the par-5 10th hole in two, rolled an eagle putt that just missed, and had a tap-in for birdie.

Another Thursday standout was Pine View freshman Lucas Schone.

Schone's older brother Noah was a Panther standout who lost the individual title in a sudden-death playoff last year.

"I know I didn't play well yesterday. I just went out trying today to win and try to pass my brother's records. I was 6-under at one point, made a 20-foot birdie putt, but I finished with three bad bogeys."

Despite the finish, Schone finished with a 2-under 70, the only subpar round of the tournament, to earn fourth-place honors.

Sky View's Ryan Seamons finished second overall and Bear River's freshman Jarett Giles finished third.

Team Scores

1. Park City, 608; Bonneville, 621; Desert Hills, 625; Sky View, 633; Ridgeline, 640; Dixie, 645; Logan, 648; Pine View, 650; Salem Hills, 658

Individual Results

1. Triston Gardner, Snow Canyon 72-73 145

2. Ryan Seamons, Sky View 75-72 147

3. Jarett Giles, Bear River 74-75 149

T4. Parker Cutt, Park City 75-75 150

T4. Evan Lagerholm, Sky View 76-74 150

T4. Lucas Schone, Pine View 80-70 150

T4. Jack Wright, Park City 76-74 150

8. Jason Cheney, Salem Hills, 76-76 152

T9. Cameron Tucker, Bonneville 81-72 153

T9. Carson Dopp, Bonneville 78-75 153

T9. Curtis Matheson, Desert Hills 76-77 153

T9. Kyson Plant, Desert Hills 76-77 153

T9. Hayden Kleven, Ridgeline 76-77 153

T9. Aaron McNeil, Ridgeline 79-74 153

T9. Seth Tremayne, Logan 75-78 153