OGDEN — A judge has rejected a Utah woman's allegation that prosecutors violated rules during a trial in which the jury found her guilty of child abuse homicide at a daycare center in the 2014 death of a baby boy.

Tisha Morley and her attorneys alleged the prosecutors didn't provide enough time to prepare for witnesses and didn't present sufficient evidence, the Standard-Examiner reported.

Judge Scott Hadley this week disagreed, denied the motion and scheduled sentencing for Oct. 18. Morley faces up to life in prison.

A jury in May found Morley guilty of child abuse homicide following trial in which prosecutors said she killed the baby at her in-home day care in Roy by slamming his head on a changing table in frustration.

Morley's attorneys argued that the baby's 3-year-old brother caused the injuries that led to his death.

