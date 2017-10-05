We’ve grown up together ... I’m glad we won this together.

RICHFIELD — For the Grand Red Devils, Thursday’s 3A state championship rounds of golf were all about the team.

Grand totaled 299 Thursday to take the team championship with a 620 two-day total at Cove View Golf Course in Richfield.

“All I care about is that the team won,” said Masen Ward, who was also the tournament’s individual state champ. He carded a 71, for a tournament total of 150.

Ward started out strong, going 3-under par on the front half. However, he started off the back half with a triple bogey on hole 10.

He was able to compose himself through the rest of his round.

“I wanted to make the last putt of my whole high school career count and I did,” Ward said. “I’m going to miss these guys. We’ve grown up together … I’m glad we won this together.”

Grand’s Brendon Woodard said he was happy with his front end play, but had to overcome some nerves on the final holes to cement his score of 76 on the day.

“This has been a great experience,” Woodard said. “If you told me yesterday that we’d be leading at 321 and that we’d come back to win it, I’d never have believed it.”

While his teammates found the back half difficult, Grand’s Kane Scherer said that’s when things began to jell for him.

“That’s when I really started golfing,” Scherer said.

“I’m happy with my game, but the most important thing is that the team won,” said Alec Williams, who shot a 72 Thursday. Williams beat his first-day performance by 10 strokes.

“I probably struck the ball better yesterday, but putting was so much better today,” Williams said.

This is Grand’s third consecutive state championship, and its first as a 3A school.

Morgan was close, as the Trojans carded a 300 Thursday for a 624 overall score.

Carbon nabbed third, turning in a 308 on the day for a 634 total.

The second day of the tournament gave golfers nearly perfect weather, as opposed to the high winds that plagued the entire 3A field Wednesday.

Bringing home the school’s first 3A trophy means a lot to Aaron Woodard, who is in his fifth year as the head coach of the Red Devils.

“I couldn’t be prouder of these boys,” Woodard said. “They came out and took care of business.”

Team scores

1. Grand, 620; 2. Morgan, 624; 3. Carbon, 634; 4. North Sanpete, 651; 5. Judge Memorial, 662; 6. South Sevier, 669; 7. Richfield, 674; 8. Union, 693.

Individual results

Masen Ward, Grand (79-71-150)

Brendon Woodard, Grand (75-76-151)

Ryan Gagon, Carbon (77-74-151)

Ryker Smith, Carbon (74-78-152)

Alec Williams, Grand (82-72-154)

Holden Welsh, Morgan (83-72-155)

Joseph Garlick, North Sanpete (80-75-155)

Nathan Preslar, Morgan (79-77-156)

River Dillman, North Sanpete (83-73-156)

Easton Hunt, South Sevier (79-77-156)