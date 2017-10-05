We just had this big bye week, so we’re feeling fresh.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s run game is not necessarily anemic. But by Utah standards, it’s not exactly thriving, especially if sophomore quarterback Tyler Huntley is unable to take the field Saturday night against Stanford.

The team’s top running back, sophomore Zack Moss, has just one game over 100 yards (against North Dakota), although he earned 73 yards against Arizona in Utah’s Pac-12 opener.

Sophomore offensive lineman Darrin Paulo said he hopes the offense plans to run the ball a lot against the Cardinal at Rice-Eccles.

“We just had this big bye week, so we’re feeling fresh,” he said. “We’re ready to hit someone. And on the offensive line, we’d rather run than pass.” He acknowledges the run game hasn’t been as prolific as it usually is for Utah.

“This is a good challenge,” he said. “I think this game will set the tone for the rest of the season and the run game.”

The ground game’s effectiveness depends on both the offensive line and the running backs carrying the ball. Running backs coach Kiel McDonald said Utah’s rushing isn’t in a bad place, but it will get better.

“We’re growing,” he said. “We’re deceptively doing some good things. (We've got guys) averaging five, six and nine yards a carry. That’s pretty good. That’s not bad. I know we’re used to being more explosive, and we’re going to get there, but we’ve got to continue to grow the guy in front and the guys behind him.”

He said Moss may not be able to control the block, but he can make the best possible decision.

“There are always decisions a back needs to make,” he said. “In pass pro, he needs to make sure he’s going to the right guy, make sure he’s being physical, and make sure he’s finishing like Utes do.”

Utah’s future backs could look different because Troy Taylor’s demands a wide range of skills.

“We are recruiting different types of guys, that fit our scheme,” McDonald said. “Guys that are competitive love football, want to continue to get better, reach their athletic potential.”

BY THE NUMBERS

Bye weeks have been a mixed bag for Utah football.

And since the Utes joined the Pac-12, homecoming games have also been anything but a sure bet.

The Utes are 4-4 coming off bye weeks and 2-3 in homecoming games since they joined the Pac-12.

And while Las Vegas oddsmakers see Stanford as 4.5-point favorites, none of that matters to Utah's players.

“I feel like our team doesn’t really pay attention to it,” said quarterback Troy Williams. “We just try and be 1-0 each week.”