Utah State men's tennis travels to Salt Lake City this weekend to compete in the Utah Intercollegiate tournament.

The event kicks off the morning of Friday, Oct. 6, and goes through Sunday, Oct. 8. Eight Aggies will compete in round-robin singles and doubles in the tournament, where they will face netters from Utah, Nevada and Weber State.

"This weekend will be a great opportunity to get a lot of matches against some regional opponents. I'm looking forward to seeing how our guys deal with playing six singles and three doubles matches in three days," head coach James Wilson said. "Each player has several aspects of their game they are working on, and I'm hoping to see some improvement."

USU goes into the tournament after competing in the Bank of Commerce Fall Tournament in Pocatello, Idaho, last weekend. At the tournament, freshmen Jose Fernando Carvajal and Valdemar Holm finished first in the consolation doubles bracket after a 3-1 doubles mark. Carvajal also placed second in the orange singles draw with a 4-1 record. Freshman Aditya Vashistha went 3-1 in singles play, Holm 2-1, junior Austin Bass 1-1 and freshman Felipe Acosta 1-1.

Also this week, senior Jaime Barajas competed in the 2017 ITA All-American Championship singles qualifiers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Monday and Tuesday. Barajas advanced to the second round of the tournament after posting a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Tulsa's Lucca Baptista. Barajas' run ended following a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Michigan's Myles Schalet, who is currently ranked No. 91.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.