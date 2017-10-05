Anyessie Nkoy, from Rwanda, and Sifa Matembera, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, laugh while working on a quilt at Highland High School in Salt Lake City on Thursday. Female students at the school wanted to find a way to get to know their refugee classmates better, and with the help of their LDS Church Young Women leaders, they hit upon the idea of making quilts for them. The girls got to know the refugees a bit better before the 2016-17 school year ended, then got to work on the personalized quilts during the summer at Girl Scout camp. On Thursday, the quits — each featuring a heart in its design — were finished before being presented to the refugees.

