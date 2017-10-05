MUSIC/DANCE

World Golden Memories International Tour, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $10-$20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“Sanctuary,” Repertory Dance Theatre, Oct. 6-7, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $30 for general, $15 for seniors and students (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Del Parkinson, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Errik Hood, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Thriller,” Oct. 6-7, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 7, 3 p.m.; Oct. 8, 6 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $28-$40 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

University Choirs, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Hall, U., $12.50 for general, free for U. students with ID, $6.50 for other students, U. staff and seniors (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

“Thriller,” Oct. 6-30, dates and times vary, Kingsbury Hall, U., $35.50-$55.50, children under age 6 not admitted (801-581-7100 or tickets.utah.edu)

BYU Spectacular with Kristin Chenoweth and Gentri, Oct. 7, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Marriott Center, BYU, Provo, $11-60 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Southern Utah Heritage Choir, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“La Boheme,” Oct. 7-15, dates and times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $25-$120 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Fry Street Quartet, Oct. 8, 3 p.m., Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, $25 for general admission, free for students (novaslc.org)

“Roots of Knowledge: Connection to the Past,” Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., Sorensen Center, UVU, Orem, $10 for general, $5 for students (801-863-8610 or uvu.edu/arts)

Terence Hansen Trio, Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Music Garage, 1192 Wilmington Ave., free (801-577-2263 or musicgarage.org)

Thomas Heywood, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Stephen Balderston, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

“Thriller,” Oct. 11-14 and 16, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Brine: Disembodied We,” Oct. 12, 6 and 8 p.m.; Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $18 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Jazz Legacy Dixieland Band, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Steve Lyman Septet, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Pablo Cruise, Oct. 12-14, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $35-$65 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Soulfly, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, $25 (385-528-0952 or metromusichall.com)

GETTING OUT

“Hey Utah! It’s Your Vote — Make It Count,” Oct. 7, noon-3 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan Utah, free (slcls.libnet.info)

State History Conference: “Local Matters,” Oct. 11, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, free (heritage.utah.gov)

“Vikings: Beyond the Legend,” through Jan. 1, 2018, Thursdays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for museum members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free, call in advance (801-414-4723)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“The Addams Family,” Oct. 6-12, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Mount Jordan Middle School, 300 E. 9400 South, Sandy, $12 for general, $8 for children ages 3-12, students and seniors (801-568-2787 or sandyarts.com)

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” Oct. 6-21, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Oliver,” Oct. 6-21, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“Perpetual Girl,” Oct. 6-7, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 7, 2 p.m., Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, $10 for general, $5 for PTC season ticket holders (801-581-6961 or pioneertheatre.org)

“Wait Until Dark,” Oct. 6-28, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“We Foxes,” Oct. 6-14, dates and times vary, Browning Center, WSU, Ogden, $11-$13 (weberstatetickets.com)

“An American in Paris,” Oct. 10-15, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $40-$85 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Mercury,” Oct. 11-Nov. 12, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID, contains adult language and nudity, recommended for mature audiences, according to SLAC (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Fiddler on the Roof,” Oct. 12-17, dates and times vary, Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $20-$23 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“Love and Information,” Oct. 12-28, dates and times vary, Dumke Theater, Westminster College, 1250 E. 1700 S., $10 for general, free for Westminster students, staff (801-484-7651 or westminstercollege.edu)

“Perdida,” Oct. 12-28, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $10-$20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Catch Me If You Can,” through Oct. 12, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Pioneer Hall, 1137 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger and seniors (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“Jumpers,” Oct. 6-7, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 7, 2 p.m., Noorda Regional Theatre, UVU, Orem, $8-$14 (801-863-4636 or uvu.edu/arts)

“Noises Off,” Oct. 6-7, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 699 S. State, Orem, $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

“God’s Favorite,” Wasatch Theatre Company, Oct. 6-7, 8 p.m.; Oct. 8, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20, for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Heart of Robin Hood,” through Oct. 14, Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $34 for adults, $18 for youths in grades K-12, children under 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“How to Fight Loneliness,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 14, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains adult themes and explicit language, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Surely Goodness and Mercy,” through Oct. 15, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Newsies,” through Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Shrek the Musical,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Mamma Mia,” through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Tavern,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some sexual and scatological humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“A Tale of Two Cities,” through Oct. 28, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$25.50 for general, $17.50-$23.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“War of the Worlds,” through 28, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Forever Dead,” through Nov. 4, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Wicked-er,” through Nov. 4, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children under age 12 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Jekyll and Hyde,” through Nov. 11, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $12-$14 for general, $11-13 for students and seniors, $9-$11 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“She Loves Me,” through Nov. 11, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for general, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Forever Plaid,” through Nov. 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $35-$39 for adults, $16-$18 for youths in grades K-12, children under five not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Hello, Dolly!” through Nov. 18, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“6 Below,” Oct. 12, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$11 (megaplextheatres.com); and Station Park, 900 W. Clark Lane, Farmington, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

“All the President’s Men,” Oct. 9 and 11, 2 and 7 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, $1.50 (megaplex theatres.com)

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Oct. 10, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

“Bad Blood,” Oct. 12, 10:30 p.m., select Cinemark Theatres, $5-$10 (cinemark.com)

“Beetlejuice,” Oct. 9, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“Dunkirk,” Oct. 7, 7 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $10-$20 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 (801-689-8700 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

The Block Film and Art Festival, Oct. 6-7, times vary, downtown Logan, $8-$45 fro general, $5-$20 for students (theblockfestival.org)

“Ghostbusters,” Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 Concord St., free (slcpl.org)

“Icarus,” Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

Kid Flix Mix 1, Oct. 7, 11 a.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Lady in a Cage,” Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Laugh Clown Laugh,” Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., The Organ Loft, 3331 Edison St., $5-$6 (801-485-9265 or edisonstreetevents.com)

“My Fair Lady,” Oct. 7, 12:30 p.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (slcolibrary.org)

“The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Oct. 7, 3 p.m., Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, free (801-594-8623 or slcpl.org)

“No Game No Life: Zero,” Oct. 8, times vary, select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$11 (megaplextheatres.com)

“The Outsiders,” Oct. 7, 4 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

“The Princess and the Frog,” Oct. 6-12, times vary, select AMC Theatres, $5.99-$7.49 (amctheatres.com)

“RWBY,” volume 5 premiere, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9-$11 (megaplextheatres.com); and Cinemark Theatres, $9.50-$11.50 (cinemark.com)

"This is Home," Oct. 12, 7 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $10-$13 (thisishome.film)

“Unrest,” Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“When a Stranger Calls,” Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, 10180 S. State, Sandy, Authorpalooza 2017, Oct. 7, 1 p.m.; and Lily Yuriko Nakai Havey, author of “Gasa Gasa Girl Goes to Camp: A Nisei Youth Behind a World War II Fence,” Oct. 10, 7 p.m.(801-233-0203 or barnesandnoble.com)

The Gardens at Dry Creek, 877 N. 100 East, Lehi, Lindsay Eagar, author of “Race to the Bottom of the Sea,” Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Tiffany Anderson, author of “Butternut to Bionic: A Resource Guide for Hip Replacement Surgery,” and Roxanne D. Howard, author of “At the Heart of the Stone,” Oct. 10, 7 p.m.; Sarah Gailey, author of “Taste of Marrow,” Oct. 11, 7 p.m.; Margot Singer, author of “Underground Fugue,” Oct. 12, 7 p.m.; Mylene Dressler, author of “The Last to See Me,” Oct. 13, 7 p.m.; and Bailey Harris and Douglas Harris, authors of “My Name is Stardust,” Oct. 14, 2 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Jennifer A. Nielsen, author of “Deadzone,” Oct. 7, 7 p.m.; and Paisley Rekdal, author of “The Broken Country: On Trauma, a Crime and the Continuing Legacy of Vietnam,” Oct. 10, 7 p.m. (slcolibrary.org/authorevents)

Provo City Library at Academy Square, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Caitlin Sangster, author of “Last Star Burning,” Oct. 10 , 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

FOOD CLASSES AND EVENTS

Kodiak Cakes samples, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-noon, Kodiak Cakes Headquarters, 3247 Santa Fe Road, Park City, free (kodiakcakes.com)

Canning classes, Oct. 12-13, 16, 20, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Utah County Building, 100 E. Center Street, Provo, $35-$135 (extension.usu.edu)

ART GALLERIES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Destination Unknown,” by Jean Richardson, “Second Nature,” by Sarah Malakoff and “Signaling Techniques,” by Kelly Sears; on display Oct. 13, 2017-Jan. 26, 2018 (435-283-3456)

Logan Gallery Walk, downtown Logan, art by various artists, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. (435-554-7067)

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, Indian Art Market, by various artists, opening receptions Oct. 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (801-581-6927)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Bonsai Show,” by The Bonsai Club of Utah, opening receptions Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (801-585-0556)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, art by Naomi Marine and Matt Kruback, through Nov. 10 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 211 East, “The Golden Cage,” by Malicia Dominguez, through Nov. 9 (801-594-8611)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, “Art2Go,” by various artists and “Of Stone and Substance,” by E. Clark Marshall, through Oct. 13 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, “Reprise,” by Cary Griffiths, through Oct. 14 (801-363-4088)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “A Land Further North: Images from Iceland,” by Logan Matthew Sorenson, through Oct. 26 (801-594-8623)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Love Letter to Italy,” by Eileen Vestal, through Oct. 21 (801-594-8651)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, “Works on Paper,” by various artists, through Dec. 1 (801-589-8143)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by Brian Kershisnik, through Oct. 18 (801-533-8245)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Rebecca Klundt, Liberty Blake and Elise Ostraff and Justin Watson, through Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Glass House, 3910 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, art by Ellen Baker, through Oct. 17 (801-666-8968)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Celebrating Phyllis Horne,” through Dec. 23 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Second Hand,” by Lexi Johnson, through Nov. 10 (801-594-8680)

Michael Berry Gallery, 163 E. 300 South, “art by Willamarie Huelskamp, through Oct. 14 (801-521-0243)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Kathy Hodgman, through Oct. 31 (801-943-4636)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, “March,” by Jann Haworth, through Oct. 14 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Heather Barron, Gerald Purdy and John Telford, through Oct. 13 (801-364-8284)

Redman Gallery, 1240 E. 2100 South, art by Anastasia Dukhannina, through Oct. 31 (801-201-2270)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, art by DesignArts Utah, through Oct. 20 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Children’s Expression through Paintings,” by Fahimeh Amiri and students, through Oct. 13; and “Builders,” by Laura Erekson Atkinson and “Microscopic Sovereign,” by Natalie Kaye Stallings, through Nov. 3 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, art by Utah Native Americans, through Oct. 12 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Shrinking Room,” by Jason Manley, through Oct. 21; “Al Ahad: The Hijab Project,” by local Muslim women, through Nov. 18; “whereABOUTS,” by Jaime Salvador Castillo and Michael Anthony Garcia, through Dec. 9; “Cities of Conviction,” UMOCA’s first all-Saudi Arabian show, through Jan. 6, 2018; and “Artifacts for the 23rd Century,” by Carol Sogard, through (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Here, Here,” by Lisa and Janelle Iglesias and the ACME Lab teach at UMFA, through Jan. 28, 2019; and art by Spencer Finch, through July 2018 (801-581-7332)

OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Brinley Cummings, through Oct. 31 (801-763-3070)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by the Utah Watercolor Society, through Nov. 17 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Utah Plein Air exhibition, through Nov. 11 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, 500 Campus Drive, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14, 2018 (801-422-8287)

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre Gallery, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, art by Ann Pineda, through Oct. 28 (801-295-3618)

The DiFiore Gallery, 307 N. Main, St. George, High Desert Fiber artists, through Oct. 31 (435-673-4206)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Kindle a Light,” by Jimmi Toro, through Nov. 26 (435-649-8882)

Logan Fine Art Gallery, 60 W. 100 North, Logan, Fall Salon by various artists, through Jan. 2, 2018 (435-753-0333)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Aspens at Bear Lake,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through November (435-752-0211)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, art by Kathy Puzey, through Dec. 2 (801-621-7595)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “A Mountain Autumn,” by Thomas Horton, through Nov. 27 (801-615-5600)

Sears Art Museum Gallery, 155 S. University Ave., Dixie State University, St. George, “Mapping: Poetics of Utah Expression,” by various artists, through Dec. 8 (435-652-7909)

Shaw Gallery, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Ecstatic Solitudes,” by Isabel Rocamora, through Nov. 11 (801-626-6420)

Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds, “The Way We Worked,” Smithsonian traveling exhibition, through Nov. 4 (435-879-2254)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Legacy of Love: The Thread that Binds Us,” by Eletra Casadei, through Nov. 11 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the deep end,” by local artists, through May 19, 2018; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Thunderbird Foundation Gallery, Maynard Dixon property, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, art by Louis Escobedo, through Oct. 31 (435-648-2653)

Woodbury Art Museum, 575 E. University Parkway No. 250, Orem, art by UVU faculty members, through Dec. 9 (801-863-4200)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Twilight Sketch and Draw,” Oct. 3, 5:30-8 p.m.; plein-air painting workshop, Oct. 6-7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; “Making Pottery Together: Haunted Houses” for families, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-noon; monotype printmaking class, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; portraits in oil, Tuesdays, Oct. 10-Nov. 7, no class Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.; metalsmithing, Wednesdays, Oct. 11-Nov. 15, 6-9 p.m.; ceramic sculptures, Thursdays, Oct. 12-Nov. 2, 6-9 p.m.; and cell phone photography, Oct. 12, 5:30-9 p.m., prices vary (435-649-8882 or kimballartcenter.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Wild Wednesdays: Batty about Bats,” Oct. 11, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogden naturecenter.org)

“The Glorious Story Emporium,” through Oct. 14, dates and times vary, Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $5-$8 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Boolights, through Oct. 27, dates vary, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $10.95-$12.95 for adults, $8.95-$10.95 for seniors, $7.95-$9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Bootober, through Oct. 31, dates and times vary, Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

SkyCycle, through October, Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $5 for general or $3 with museum admission (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

LIBRARIES

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, community haunted house, Oct. 6, 2:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, “STEAM Friday: Pumpkin Geoboard” for children ages 8 and older, Oct. 6, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, “Teen Lock-In: Great Pumpkin,” Oct. 6, 6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, “Halloween Escape the Room: The Witches Convention,” Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “How to be a Ghost Hunter,” Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, read with a dog, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, Halloween 3-D print craft, Oct. 7, noon (801-524-8200)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, read with a dog, Oct. 7, 1 p.m.; and “Escape the Room: Creepy Carnival.” Oct. 7, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., “Hands-on Microcontroller Lab” for teens, Oct. 7, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, a free screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and crafts, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, “Perfect Your Deck,” Oct. 7, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, a pumpkin decorating contest for teens, Oct. 7, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636

Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, Teen Read Month kick-off, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched their annual Whole Pie To-Go Sale. Through Oct. 31, guests can choose from more than 30 varieties of Marie Callender’s pies for $8.99, according to a news release. The sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information including a list of pies.

The Art Renewal Center, a nonprofit institution, is now accepting entries for the 13th International Art Renewal Center Salon competition. Entrants will compete for over $100,000 in cash awards, with more than 20 awards presented to artists, according to a news release. Awards in the competition will also be given to artists who place in these categories: animals, drawing, figurative, imaginative realism, landscape, plein-air paintings, portraiture, sculpture, still life. A list of winners and finalists will have their entries displayed on the ARC website and featured in the 13th International ARC Salon Catalogue. The entry period goes through Nov. 15. The cost for the first submission is $63 and $48 for each additional entry. The Springville Museum of Art will select one ARC Salon finalist from the state of Utah for each competition to receive an award, according to the news release. The gallery will also devote a wall in the museum to an ARC artist. Visit arcsalon.org for more information and to apply.

Utah Division of Arts & Museums, 617 E. South Temple, is accepting entries for the annual statewide competition for visual artists, according to a news release. Artists ages 18 and older may submit one or two works of art. There is no entry free. Registration is open through Oct. 23. Registered artists can take their artwork to the Rio Gallery, 300 N. Rio Grande St., on Oct. 24-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The best in show will be awarded $1,000 and six juror’s awards will receive $600. Works will be displayed at the Rio Gallery Nov. 17, 2017-Jan. 12, 2018. For guidelines and registration, visit visualarts.utah.gov or call 801-245-7272.

