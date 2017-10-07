I am an independent voter with no political ax to grind. I cannot stay silent on this issue of the NFL and other players protesting during our anthem. One of our most precious constitutional rights in America is the right to engage in peaceful protest. I love our flag and our anthem and I don't like the way these protests are being done by some, but I would fight to the death for their right to do it. For our president to suggest that the protesters should be fired is appalling. Someone should be fired, and that person is Donald Trump. To me, his behavior is tantamount to treason. He is beginning to sound more and more like Vladimir Putin.

Leonard Losee

West Jordan