ODGEN — Allegiant Air on Thursday announced new nonstop service to Los Angeles for northern Utah travelers, with one-way fares on the new routes as low as $35.

The new nonstop flights will operate twice weekly between Ogden-Hinckley Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The company noted that restrictions may apply. Visit Allegiant Air for more information.

“We’re excited to connect Ogden-area travelers with a new nonstop service to the City of Angels,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial operations. “We believe everyone will enjoy this new service and we’re happy to provide the Ogden community a convenient way to get away their way for less.”

Along with the new LAX route, Allegiant will now serve three routes from Ogden, including Las Vegas and Phoenix/Mesa. Ogden has experienced great customer satisfaction with Allegiant’s Mesa route for five years and expects the same with the new Los Angeles route, said Jon Greiner, manager at Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

“The Ogden airport and its surrounding communities are excited to be able to have Allegiant Air providing commercial service to the Los Angeles area," he said. "Many residents living in the greater Ogden area have consistently expressed their desire to fly from Ogden to Los Angeles."