Singing sensation Claire Crosby turned 5 years old today and received a birthday wish from Ellen DeGeneres to mark the occasion.

Happy birthday, Claire Crosby! I hope you have a wonderful day of singing with your dad. https://t.co/oLKS9y3fpZ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 5, 2017

Claire appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in February 2017 to perform a duet of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” with her father, Dave Crosby. The song's arrangement, originally from Disney’s animated film “Toy Story,” has received millions of views on YouTube. Claire also sang a reprise of the number with her dad following his recent audition on “The Voice.”

According to the Deseret News, Dave Crosby and his wife, Ashley Crosby, never planned on starting a YouTube channel with their daughter and are selective in what they post about her online.

"Our daughter has a talent that we want to share with people, but at the same time we’ve been trying to be really careful," Dave Crosby said. "We’ve had to do a lot of balancing about what to post and not to post and opportunities that we should take and some that we should turn down."

In addition to her perfect pitch and slight vibrato, Claire is known for her sincerity while singing.

"She just feels the music," Dave Crosby said in the article. "The facial expressions she does, that’s just her. We don’t know where that came from."

Besides Disney classics, Claire will also sings songs with a spiritual note to them. Her music video of “Beautiful Savior” and “Gethsemane” have more than 11 million views to date.

" I just like to sing with my soul,” Claire told the Deseret News. “It makes me feel happy."