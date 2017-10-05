Dixie State junior Katie Ford was named Pacific West Conference Women's Golf Player of the Week on Thursday for her efforts in helping lead the Trailblazers to their team victory at the Fourth-Annual DSU Fall Invitational played this past Monday and Tuesday at Sand Hollow Golf Course.

Ford (5-foot-8; St. George, Utah/Desert Hills HS/Utah Valley) posted a runner-up tournament finish at +3 147 (74-73) to help lead DSU to the victory. She carded three birdies as part of a final round 1-over 73 on Tuesday, but none were bigger than her last one as she rolled in a clutch 30-foot putt on the par-4 ninth — her final hole of the day that helped clinch the title for the Trailblazers. Ford finished tied for second in the 56-player field in par-3 scoring (-1), second in par-4 scoring (+2), tied for third in total birdies (five) and tied for fourth in pars (24) en route to her fifth collegiate top-10 individual finish.

Dixie State continues its fall schedule at the Sonoma State Invitational on Oct. 16-17, in Rohnert Park, California.

