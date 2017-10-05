I am glad that Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) is recovering and was able to return to his work in the U.S. House of Representatives. He said, "I'm definitely a living example that miracles really do happen." I hope he and others in his workplace appreciate that those "miracles" are helped along by access to excellent health care.

As a parent, I have experienced firsthand the value of health care — sometimes to treat an ear infection or a broken arm and sometimes to save a child's life. Our "miracle" was the result of excellent surgeon's work aided by health care professionals and equipment.

Scalise and his colleagues probably do not have the power to make miracles happen for other families, but they do have the power to remove barriers to health care, and I implore them to use Scalise's recovery as inspiration to use those special powers for others.

Charlotte Miller

Salt Lake City