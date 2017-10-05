Deseret News
Letter to the Editor

It’s true that the president should not have used the language he used in response to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

However, this issue has been brewing for a long time. For example, even an 8-year-old’s football team recently took a knee.

I coached for 40 years at the junior high school, high school and college levels. I have watched the disrespect for the flag, national anthem and country deteriorate over the years. I have been agonizing over this for a long time. I am grateful for a president who had the backbone to stand up and denounce this unpatriotic behavior.

David Paur

Price