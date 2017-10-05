It’s true that the president should not have used the language he used in response to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

However, this issue has been brewing for a long time. For example, even an 8-year-old’s football team recently took a knee.

I coached for 40 years at the junior high school, high school and college levels. I have watched the disrespect for the flag, national anthem and country deteriorate over the years. I have been agonizing over this for a long time. I am grateful for a president who had the backbone to stand up and denounce this unpatriotic behavior.

David Paur

Price