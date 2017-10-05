As President Trump loudly criticizes NFL football players for kneeling during the national anthem, saying they are unpatriotic and disloyal to the flag and veterans, Americans should be reminded that he received five military draft deferments, thereby avoiding any military service during the Vietnam War and any military service at all. His deferments mostly were because he was in school.

Trump is not a veteran and in no position to speak for us. Back in the '60s, he would have been labeled a draft deferrer. The height of hypocrisy.

John Dwan

Salt Lake City