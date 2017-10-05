I’m happy to see such interest in our school, Jackson Elementary ("Salt Lake area school seeks distance from its controversial namesake," Sept. 27). I’m a parent of a Jackson student and a volunteer in our School Community Council.

Over the past year, our parents have engaged the SLC School District policy to rename our school, used 13 different methods to get feedback and received over 150 comments from our community members. I assure you that we did nothing “quietly.” What I feel is lacking from the article is a reporting of — beyond the name change — how amazing our school is.

Our school, in my opinion, has the best dual-language immersion program in the county and is “the home of future college students” because of forward-looking university partnership programs like Adelante and Go Girlz. We were one of a few schools in the nation to receive the Apple ConnectEd grant through which every student and teacher has an iPad.

Our school is focused on arts and science, including housing an El Sistema music program run by the Salty Cricket Composers Collective. We have creative and caring teachers, an incredible principal and engaged parents who care about their school.

I hope readers understand that our school rebranding effort is only one of the unique and effective ways we are working to support all the children at our school.

Neal Patwari

Salt Lake City