The shooter in last weekend's attack in Las Vegas had his eyes on two other major U.S. cities, officials told NBC News on Thursday.

Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old man from Mesquite, Nevada, who shot and killed 58 people and injured 500 more, was scouting both Chicago and Boston, NBC reported.

Most recently, Paddock looked into the most recent Lollapalooza, going as far as to book a room in a Chicago hotel called The Blackstone, according to The Chicago Tribune. Lollapalooza occurred from Aug. 3 through 6 in Grand Park, and was attended by Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama.

Officials said Paddock also researched hotels in Boston near Fenway Park.

“Most hotels in the area, however, have an obstructed view of Fenway — or no view at all,” according to NBC News.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker told CBS that there’s no evidence of any threat in Boston.

“The investigation is being led by the folks in Las Vegas, and we’re in constant conversation with the fusion center here in Massachusetts, which is in constant contact with them,” Baker said. “We’re aware of the media reports, but because it’s an ongoing investigation, I’m not going to speak any more to it than that.”

The Boston Red Sox, who have a home playoff game Thursday against the Houston Astros, also released a statement about the new reports, according to CBS Local.

“We are aware of the media reports,” the statement said. “The FBI has requested all inquiries be referred directly to them. While there is currently no credible threat to Fenway Park according to public safety agencies, the Red Sox have been working with city, state, and federal officials on increased security measures for postseason games at Fenway Park.”

Officials said they haven’t found evidence that Paddock traveled to either Chicago or Boston.

Authorities discovered earlier this week that Paddock had also rented a room at The Ogden hotel, a 21-story high-rise, The Las Vegas Review Journal reported. The room overlooked the Life is Beautiful festival, which ran from Sept. 22 to 24.

Authorities said they were unsure why Paddock rented the room, or about his motive.

FBI officials questioned Paddocks’ live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, about her involvement. She was overseas during the attack.

Danley said that Paddock “never said anything to me, or took any action I was aware of, that I ever understood to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

FBI agent Aaron Rouse said that more than 100 agents are looking to help Las Vegas authorities figure out if Paddock had help in the shooting, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“We have multiple leads all across the United States and all across the world,” Rouse said. But he added: “We must focus on facts. We cannot give in to conjecture. And we cannot respond to every little Twitter feed that may indicate a theory. … You expect us to be right, and we want to be right.”