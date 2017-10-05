They’re very frustrated and very motivated to come back to work. They want to prove themselves and prove that they can be a good football team and finish with a victory.

Boise State (2-2) at BYU (1-4)

Friday, 8:15 p.m. MDT LaVell Edwards Stadium TV: ESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

PROVO — The last time BYU lost five consecutive games in the same season was 1970, two years before legendary coach LaVell Edwards took over the program.

The Cougars are in danger of matching that dubious streak.

Having dropped four straight games, BYU is looking to win for the first time in more than a month when it hosts Boise State on Homecoming Friday (8:15 p.m., MDT, ESPN).

After going winless in September, the Cougars hope that they can fare much better in October.

Three years ago, BYU dropped four games in a row after quarterback Taysom Hill went down with a season-ending injury. The Cougars ended that slide with a victory at Middle Tennessee.

In BYU’s most recent loss, last Friday at Utah State, the Cougars coughed up seven turnovers. The defense played well but could not overcome offense's spate of turnovers.

Despite a historically bad month, BYU players and coaches say there’s no dissension on the team.

“We’re still united, still together. Our guys are excited about the game,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “I didn’t see the guys hanging their heads. This is another chance to play and it’s good to be home. I don’t see a division going on.”

“We’re always united. We’ve always been united,” said defensive lineman Sione Takitaki. “We’re always going to have the offense’s back and they’re going to have our back. We’re not pointing fingers. We’re always a team.”

Assistant head coach Ed Lamb said the Cougars are still upbeat and have a lot to play for this season.

“The guys come ready to prepare every day. That’s encouraging. As a coach, I’ve been in programs and in seasons where the daily task is to pick the guys up and convince them that the season is worth going on and that this week we can win,” Lamb said. “That’s not the case with our guys. They’re very frustrated and very motivated to come back to work. They want to prove themselves and prove that they can be a good football team and finish with a victory.”

BYU’s offense showed signs of progress against Utah State — but that was overshadowed by the seven turnovers.

Freshman running back Ula Toluta’u rushed for more than 100 yards and the offense scored a pair of first-half touchdowns.

Quarterback Beau Hoge went down with an undisclosed injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Koy Detmer, Jr.

Tanner Mangum could return to action Friday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. If Mangum and Hoge are not available, among those who could take snaps Friday include Detmer, Jr., Austin Kafentzis or freshmen Joe Critchlow or Kody Wilstead.

“If Tanner is healthy and ready to go and he’s had good practice time, then he’ll play. He’ll start,” Sitake said. “Same thing with Beau. If Tanner can’t go, then Beau. In the meantime, we’re still trying to see if Kody and Joe, if we need to have them play. It’s kind of up in the air and how guys progress. Their health (is) No. 1. No. 2 is getting the best guys out there to help us win.”

Offensive coordinator Ty Detmer is looking to build on the positives produced at Utah State.

“We felt good early in the game. We put some drives together, hit some big plays. We had some explosives in the game that we hadn’t had earlier in the year. We feel like as a staff we’re getting a better handle on our personnel and what they do best and getting them in the right situations,” Detmer said. “When you have an injury, you have to step back. The idea was to run the ball. Our defense was playing really well. That was the plan after Beau went down to keep doing that. Unfortunately, we laid it on the turf a few times. Overall, our offensive line played great in that game. We had some guys make some plays, too. There are things we can take from it but of course the turnovers negated a lot of those things and a lot of those feelings you had.”