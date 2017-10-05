As the Washington Nationals gear up for their first-round playoff series against the Chicago Cubs, star outfielder Bryce Harper paid homage to his hometown of Las Vegas in the wake of last Sunday's mass shooting.

Harper, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, tweeted on Thursday an image of him holding a pair of custom cleats with various city landmarks on them, along with the words "Pray for Las Vegas."

In the photo, Harper was wearing a #VegasStrong sweatshirt.

"It’s an unbelievable thing to happen," Harper said in a story from USA Today. "You never want that to happen to anybody across the world. For it to happen in your hometown, it definitely hits home."

A five-time All-Star, Harper hit 29 home runs during the regular season.