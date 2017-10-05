SALT LAKE CITY — The wishes of 23 Utah children will come true thanks to Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market.

The stores donated $114,412.61 to Make-A-Wish Utah Wednesday at a ceremony at Lin’s in Cedar City. During the presentation, 4-year-old Ryder learned his wish to visit the Florida theme parks and meet his favorite characters was being granted. Members of the Cedar City police and fire departments, as well as the Lin’s store team participated in the surprise.

During August, patrons at all 42 Associated Food stores were invited to purchase a star icon during checkout. Any amount could be donated for the star. The donations quickly added up, surpassing last year’s donation of $100,000.

Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market have partnered with Make-A-Wish Utah since 2010.