THE BASICS

Boise State (2-2) at BYU (1-4)

Friday, 8:15 p.m. MDT

LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,750)

Natural grass Provo

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM Weather: Clear skies, temperatures in the 50s

Live stream: Watch ESPN

THE STAKES

For Boise State . . . The Broncos are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 42-23 home loss to Virginia two weeks ago. It was BSU’s most lopsided defeat at home in 16 years.

For BYU . . . The Cougars are trying to avoid their fifth consecutive loss. BYU hasn’t lost five straight games in a single season since 1970.

THE TRENDS

For Boise State. . . The Broncos are 2-4 in their past six games and 5-5 in their past 10.

For BYU . . . For the Cougars, this is their Homecoming game. Over the past five seasons when BYU and BSU have played, the home team has won each meeting.

THE EDGE

Boise State will win if . . . The Broncos force turnovers and are able to get big plays in the passing game.

BYU will win if . . . The Cougars protect the ball, establish a run game and control both lines of scrimmage.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Cedrick Wilson, Boise State wide receiver: The senior wideout has caught 29 passes for 485 yards with three touchdown receptions this season.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU's run game vs. Boise State’s front seven: The Cougars, behind running back Ula Tolutau, will try to establish a running attack against the Broncos. BSU is No. 30 in the nation in rushing defense, allowing 115.75 per game.

QUOTABLE

“Regardless of where it’s being played or what day it’s being played or what time it’s being played, I don’t think that matters. There’s a great following for Boise State and BYU. The energy is felt by the home team.”

— Boise State coach Bryan Harsin

“They’re coming off a bye so they can prepare for us an extra week. We have some good film on them, too. (Brett) Rypien’s a good quarterback. He can spread the ball around quite a bit. We need to have a good game plan. We did well against him last year.”

— BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

BYU travels to Mississippi State while Boise State travels to San Diego State next Saturday.

BYU SCHEDULE

(All times Mountain) Date Opponent Time/result

Aug. 26 Portland State W, 20-6

Sept. 2 vs. Louisiana State L, 27-0

Sept. 9 Utah L, 19-13

Sept. 16 Wisconsin L, 40-6

Sept. 29 at Utah State L, 40-24

Oct. 6 Boise State 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Mississippi State 10 a.m.

Oct. 21 at East Carolina TBA

Oct. 28 San Jose State TBA

Nov. 4 at Fresno State TBA

Nov. 10 at UNLV 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 UMass 1 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Hawaii 7 p.m.