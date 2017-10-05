Utah’s favorite candy will put you in a jolly good mood.

Candystore.com released an interactive map that shared the top Halloween candy by state using 10 years worth of purchasing data.

Jolly Ranchers led the way in Utah. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups placed second and Tootsie Pops placed third.

The Beehive State was the only state to have Jolly Ranchers as its favorite.

“With Rainbow Bridge and rainbow trout, it would sure seem like Utah is tasting the rainbow," Candystore.com said of Utah. "But alas, Skittles did not crack the top three. It’s Jolly Ranchers again retaining the No.1 spot in Utah with over 475,000 pounds consumed. Boom! But people from Utah do seem jolly and there are surely many ranches there, so Jolly Ranchers might be fitting."

The map comes almost three weeks before Halloween. About 179 million Americans are expected to partake in the annual October holiday, which is 8 million higher than last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Halloween spending is set to reach a record $9.1 billion this year, the NRF said.

That number is 8.3 percent higher than last year’s record of $8.4 billion.

Customers will likely spend $86.13 on average, which is up from $82.93 average.

“Americans are planning to spend more than ever as they gear up for Halloween,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers are helping customers celebrate in style with a huge selection of costumes, candy and decorations to cater to ghosts and goblins of all ages.”