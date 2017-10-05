Taylor Swift, look what you made Utah do.

A new study from AT&T All Home Connections revealed the most popular YouTube channel in every state.

In Utah, YouTube users are all about their T-Swizzle.

Swift’s channel — TaylorSwiftVEVO — is also queen of YouTube in Iowa, Kansas, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Swift is so popular that her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” amassed 43.2 million views in its first 24 hours, which is almost double the amount of people who watched the 2016 Oscars, according to the study.

“Moral of the story? YouTube VEVO is a big deal right now,” the study’s press release said.

The study also listed Utah as one of the 21 “music lovers,” who use YouTube strictly for music.

The study also found that there are 13 states that use YouTube mostly for kids programs, like Toy Freaks or Toy Scouter.

Another nine states frequently use YouTube for video game videos, and a lonely eight states use YouTube exclusively for watching professional wrestling videos and clips from “The Ellen Show.”

For the study, AT&T used SocialBlade and Google Trends data to see which channels were most popular.

SocialBlade keeps a list of the most popular YouTube pages cross the country. Right now, “Ryan ToysReview” tops the list with 9.2 million subscribers and more than 16 billion views.