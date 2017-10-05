Google’s new Pixel Buds have a unique feature — help you translate languages in real time.

At the Google Event on Wednesday, Google unveiled its new wireless earbuds, which connect to Google Assistant that can then translate 40 different spoken languages in the middle of a conversation, Quartz reported.

The demonstration at the event, which you can watch below, showed Isabelle Olsson (speaking Swedish) talking with Juston Payne (speaking English).

"It's an incredible application of Google Translate powered by machine learning — it's like having a personal translator by your side," Payne said at the event.

Here’s a little how it works:

Person A speaks in English.

The earbuds translate the phrase into Swedish for Person B.

Person B replies in Swedish, pressing the right ear bud to summon Google Assistant.

Google Assistant translates the phrase from Swedish to English and sends it to Person A, who receives the message in English.

Quartz notes that “it’s unclear how well it will perform in the real world, where background noise, differences in accent, verbal stumbles, and so on could confuse the software.”

Google previously released an translation tool powered by artificial intelligence, which, the company said, works identically to human translators, Quartz reported.

The Google Machine Neural Translation "cuts down errors by 80 percent compared to its current algorithm, and is nearly indistinguishable from human translation on standardized tests," according to Quartz.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told investors earlier this year that Google Translate will take many steps forward this year.

"We have improved our translation ability more in one single year than all our improvements over the last 10 years combined," he said, according to CNBC.

The new earbuds will be available in November for $159. Preorders begin on Wednesday.