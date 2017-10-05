Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 5.

Vigil for Las Vegas victims

Southern Utah University hosted a vigil on Wednesday night to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, according to the Deseret News.

The crowd honored the 58 slain and 500 injured, including Chanel LaCroix, a student at the school who attended the country music festival where the shooting took place.

LaCroix didn’t attend the vigil. She’s still recovering from injury.

SUU’s student body has more than 800 students from Nevada.

“The fabric of Cedar City and SUU runs through Las Vegas,” Vice President of Alumni Mindy Benson said. "This hits close to home.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

Vegas gunman planned to survive

Authorities told CNN that the lone shooter in the Vegas shooting last weekend planned to survive the event.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooter, Stephen Paddock, may have planned the attack for months and he intended to survive it.

But Paddock killed himself as police neared his room on the night of the incident, according to CNN.

"He was doing everything possible to see how he could escape at this point," Lombardo said.

Paddock also set up cameras inside and outside his hotel room.

Read more at CNN.

Minnesota Lynx are WNBA champions

The Minnesota Lynx held on in dramatic fashion to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks in Wednesday night’s winner-take-all Game 5 of the WNBA Championship.

Last year, the Lynx lost to the Sparks in a Game 5, thanks to a last-second shot from Los Angeles, according to ESPN.

The Lynx fell behind in the series 2-1, but they rebounded, winning Game 4 and bringing the final game of the series to their home floor at the University of Minnesota.

Lindsay Whalen, who attended the school before turning pro, couldn’t believe the win, ESPN reported.

"That's something to really be proud of — that our team has had this big of an impact on our community, our league, and the sport," Whalen said. "To have it be here in Minnesota where I grew up and played in college — it's really cool."

Read more at ESPN.

Elizabeth Smart talks about her new movie in exclusive Q&A

Elizabeth Smart spoke with the Deseret News about her new upcoming Lifetime movie, which is based on true-life events of her capture.

It’s a film she said she never planned to make.

“I also said I was never going to write a book and I was never going to speak about it, and I have and do both,” Smart said in an interview with the Deseret News. “I think, honestly, I think everything’s kind of just come in steps and, I guess, levels.”

Smart — who was taken from her home in 2002 as a child and found almost a year later, suffering “nine brutal months of physical and sexual abuse,” according to the Deseret News, said she turned down several offers to make her movie.

She said it never felt like the right time. Until now.

“I always wanted to make sure it was done right,” she said. “I wanted to make sure it was accurate. I wanted to make sure that it was realistic. I didn’t want it to be sensationalized or things taken out of context.”

She added, “Now that it’s made and I’ve gone back and I’ve watched it, it’s extremely accurate. It’s the best movie I never want to see again.”

Read more at the Deseret News.

Google creates live-translating earbuds

Google showed off its new translating earbuds at a Google event on Wednesday.

The earbuds translate more than 40 foreign languages in real time, according to Quartz.