SPANISH FORK — Construction across U.S. 6 for the Spanish Fork-Santaquin Pipeline is scheduled to begin Monday and be completed no later than Friday, Oct. 20.

The turning lane off U.S. 6 onto 3400 East in Spanish Fork (1600 West in Mapleton) has been closed and will not reopen until Friday, Oct. 20.

Two-way traffic on U.S. 6 will continue with one lane open in each direction. General work hours are scheduled between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Construction officials urge the public to use caution in the construction zone when approaching construction vehicles, and to observe any construction signs.

This leg of the project consists of installing approximately 8,480 feet of 60-inch steel pipeline and approximately 230 feet of 72-inch jacked casings under two Union Pacific Railroads, along with modifications to existing concrete structures, asphalt paving and earthwork.

The pipeline will deliver municipal water to cities in south Utah County for outdoor secondary systems. Construction information is available online at spanishforkpipeline.com or 801-801-380-0805.