CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — The park will celebrate Earth Science Week, which runs Sunday through Oct. 14, with a variety of activities.

Visitors to the park can discover how the park was formed over nearly 280 million years ago during a 30-minute geology program each day at 10 a.m. in the visitor center.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, rangers will lead a 90-minute hike on the Fremont River Trail at 8:30 a.m. The hike will begin at the Gifford House Museum and Store located a mile south of the visitor center on Scenic Drive. Participants will learn about the geology and fossils that tell of the park’s ancient environments.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, rangers will host a program on the fossils found in the park. The hourlong program starts at 7:30 p.m. in the campground amphitheater. Participants are advised to dress warmly.

In addition, visitors can learn more about the park’s geology and fossils from free brochures available online and at the visitor center. The Capitol Reef Natural History Association bookstore, located in the visitor center, also offers books and materials. It is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Capitol Reef National Park is located outside Torrey in Wayne County