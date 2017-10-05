Liz Jensen wished she could help.

“It seemed that every few days my phone beeped with another shocking news alert as a new tragedy hit,” she wrote on her blog, The Small Seed. “Florida. Houston. Puerto Rico. Mexico. All of it too widespread, too huge, and too heavy. The more I heard the more I thought, what in the world can I do?”

And then, it struck her. She could share light.

Jensen had recently created a family motto, “This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine,” to help her 5-year-old daughter, who was nervous about starting kindergarten. As part of the motto, each time that her kids shared their light by serving someone, they would get to put a pom-pom into a glass jar and watch it fill up throughout the year.

“I needed to do exactly what I was teaching my daughter,” Jensen said on her blog. “Maybe I couldn’t do everything, but I had to do something.”

To spread her family motto on an even larger scale, Jensen decided not only to be a light, but to enlist the help of her sister-in-law, Lizzie Langston, and a friend, William Bradford, to create an original arrangement of the song with new verses set to the classic tune as well.

"As a songwriter, I take the following from this catchy little phrase: First, our individual light is little. And yet our ‘light’, or the goodness within each one of us, is what keeps the world from being a much darker place," Langston said of the song. "Like light, our goodness has power to go and exist and influence perception, farther than we, the source of that light, could reach alone. Second: we don’t have to create the light that is ours. It is already within us. We just have to ‘let it shine.'"

Asking for donations, Jensen said those who sent in contributions would get a link to "This Little Light of Mine" in return. Donations given this week would also be matched dollar for dollar by an anonymous donor, and all proceeds would go directly to LDS Charities. Currently, over $9,000 has been raised.

According to the Deseret News, Jensen was originally inspired to create The Small Seed after reading an advance copy of “The Power of Everyday Missionaries” by Harvard professor and best-selling author Clayton M. Christensen. The article stated that Jensen created her blog to be a place where people could share stories of faith, regardless of religion.

Jensen spends 10-20 hours a week managing her website with the help of six other women and recently appeared on HGTV’s “Property Brothers.” She's also an attorney and mother of three.

How to donate: