ST. GEORGE — A St. George man was fatally crushed this week after being caught between a pickup truck and a commercial trailer.

Kirt Clive Bunker, 56, died Monday in Veyo, Washington County, when he became pinned between the pickup and a fifth-wheel trailer, said Washington County Sheriff's Lt. David Crouse.

Family members and friends posted tributes on social media this week to Bunker.

"There is no way to be prepared for some things. My amazing dad, Kirt Bunker passed away (Tuesday) after an accident at work. It's going to be incredibly hard to keep going, but I know we will see each other again and it will be an amazing reunion. You're the best coach, teacher, role model and father that I could have possibly hoped for," wrote Kragun Bunker.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help with funeral expenses.

"He was the sweetest guy and loved spending time with his family (and would tell everyone how proud he was of his kids), and was so great with our kids, and always mentioned how excited he was for grandkids. He was such a hard-working and fun-loving guy, and will be sorely missed," Bunker's brother-in-law posted on the page.