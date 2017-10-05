Utah State's cross-country teams are set to host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial race on Friday, Oct. 6, in USU's second home meet of the season.

BYU, Utah, Westminster, Weber State and the College of Southern Idaho will join Utah State on Friday.

Events will be held at the Steve and Dona Reeder Cross Country Course. The women’s 5-kilometer race begins at 3 p.m., while the men’s 7-kilometer race gets underway at 3:45 p.m.

In its last competition, Utah State's No. 19-ranked women's team finished first out of 42 teams at the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run, including No. 15 Villanova. The Aggies were led by junior Alyssa Snyder, who won her third-consecutive race. The native of Coalville, Utah, finished the 6-kilometer run in 19:48.

On the men's side, the now No. 27-ranked Aggies also took first at the Paul Short Run, finishing ahead of 39 other schools, including No. 17 Georgetown. Senior Dillon Maggard led the way as he finished the 8-kilometer race in first place with a time of 23:27.

