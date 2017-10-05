Doug Fernandes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune looked at the solo acts at the 2017 World Rowing Championships, and one of them is former BYU defensive player, Dan Marquardt.

"Only one rower at the World Rowing Championships played football at Brigham Young University as a 320-pound nose tackle," Fernandes wrote. "Only one rower at the World Rowing Championships represented Samoa. Thirty-seven-year-old Dan Marquardt."

Fernandes then explained how Marquardt learned about the sport, saying, "Marquardt hurt his knee playing for BYU and went undrafted, but in 2006 he signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Redskins. He was rehabbing the knee when he learned about rowing and how the sport could offer a chance at a college scholarship."

After talking about how Marquardt ended up rowing himself, he quoted the former BYU Cougar on his idea of what rowing could do for the women of Samoa.

"There is the lot of great raw talent, big, strong, powerful bodies that are female that don’t have that sport," Marquardt said. "There’s nothing for women. You can pick up rowing pretty late. Not a lot of fine motor skills involved. Just requires a lot of strength and endurance and power."

Marquardt finished second in his final to take 38th place out of 40.

BYU moving up the 'Bottom 25'

After another tough week on the gridiron, the BYU football team is still moving up one poll, but it's not a poll that any teams wants to be a part of.

The Cougars moved up six spots — from 20 to 14 — in the Bottom 25 college football rankings from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports.

Talking about the Cougars, Fornelli had one question, "How much worse is this going to get?"

Luckily for Cougar fans, three teams still on BYU's schedule are ranked ahead of them in the poll, including East Carolina, San Jose State and UMass.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert trolled former teammate Enes Kanter following a Kanter tweet about the crowd during his first home game with the Knicks.

Best fans in the world? https://t.co/I9fYXsTE2N — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 4, 2017

The tweet got a ton of love with more than a thousand retweets and nearly four thousand likes and also caught the attention of new Jazz man Donovan Mitchell.