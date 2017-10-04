The pins were in the same place as they were in my practice round which was a big help. It got tough when the wind came up, but I was hitting my driver pretty good.

HURRICANE — Nine titles in a row is a dynasty in anyone's dictionary.

For Park City, that was last year's accomplishment.

Now the Miners are working on grabbing their 10th consecutive state golf title and, to make it interesting, they're attempting to do it in a higher classification.

Now a 4A school, Park City is halfway home, holding a nine-stroke advantage over Desert Hills entering Thursday's final round of the Utah 4A Golf Championships.

Dean Tsandes and Parker Cutt shot 3-over 75s to pace the Miners.

"The pins were in the same place as they were in my practice round which was a big help," Tsandes added. "It got tough when the wind came up, but I was hitting my driver pretty good."

Jack Hanskat (77) and Eli Kimche (78) rounded out the Miners' first-day team scoring.

Lehi golf coach Randy Chappell felt the southern Utah course provided a good test for the 102 golfers teeing it up Wednesday. "The kids using the same clubs as they would for similar yardages back home had troubles keeping the ball out of the rocks and brush" alluding to how narrow some of Sky Mountain's fairways are.

Ridgeline's Aaron McNeil had his problems early. "I went something like six over (par) on the first four holes, but I got it back together. The course played hard, I just worked to keep the ball in play." McNeil finished with a 79.

Snow Canyon senior Triston Gardner shot an even-par 72 to take a two-shot lead in medalist play entering Thursday's final round and was pleased with his effort.

"I kept it in play and had a couple of putts drop, but I felt I could play better." When asked how his round went on a scale of 1-10, he quickly answered, "probably a seven."

Playing conditions were almost perfect Wednesday with another sunny 80-degree day expected for the final round.

4A state golf tournament

Sky Mountain Golf Course, par 72

Team Scores (top 10 make cut)

1. Park City, 305; 2. Desert Hills, 314; 3. Logan, 318; 4. Skyview, 318; 5. Bonneville, 320; 6. Ridgeline, 323; 7. Salem Hills, 329; 8. Dixie, 329; Pine View, 331; 10. Spanish Fork, 332.

Individual Results

72 — Triston Gardner, Snow Canyon

74 — Jarett Giles, Bear River

75 — Dean Tsandes, Park City; Parker Cutt, Park City; Seth Tremayne, Logan; Ryan Seamons, Skyview.

76 — Curtis Matheson, Desert Hills; Kyson Plant, Desert Hills; Evan Lagerholm, Sky View; Hayden Kleven, Ridgeline; Jason Cheney, Salem Hills; Jack Wright, Park City.

77 — Jack Hanskat, Park City; Jack Phillips, Dixie; Bridger Holmes, Tooele.

78 — Eli Kimche, Park City; Will Stewart, Desert Hills; Carson Dopp, Bonneville; Brody Henderson, Dixie; Jaden Milne, Pine View; Ethan Young, Uintah.

79 — Aaron McNeil, Ridgeline.