SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to the bribery scandal overshadowing college basketball, Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak hasn’t shied away from commenting.

“I knew I had the right to remain silent but there was no reason, mainly because when media day came we had 30 minutes down there and the first 20 minutes of questions didn’t involve our team at all,” Krystkowiak said. “It was all that stuff, so I’m going to speak my mind.”

In doing so, Krystkowiak hoped that it would make it easier for the media to understand where the program is coming from.

“I’ve got some opinions on stuff,” he said. “I don't want to keep talking about it. But I’ve kind of made my points and short of that we’re really focused on the things here within the lines and we’ll let the chips fall wherever they might with those other issues.”

Earlier in the week on ESPN 700AM, Krystkowiak retold a story he shared at the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics over two years ago. It involved someone close to a prep academy requesting $50,000 for the transcript of a player the Utes were recruiting. The unknown caller to Utah assistant DeMarlo Slocum also mentioned that it would probably cost another $50,000 to sign him.

Krystkowiak revealed to Bill Riley that the player was former Runnin’ Ute Kyle Kuzma, now a promising rookie for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers. Kuzma was attending the Rise Academy in Philadelphia at the time. The Utah coaching staff alerted the NCAA and Kuzma about the money request. It prompted Kuzma and his mentor, Vin Sparacio, to make an unofficial visit to Utah and the future first-round draft pick committed to the Utes.

“My whole point with that is that Kuz wasn’t looking for shortcuts. I don’t even know how much he was privy to some of that, that took place behind the scenes,” Krystkowiak said after practice on Wednesday. “But the entire point with that comment is to talk about how special it was when it got printed around this building to ‘trust the process’ and that there aren’t any shortcuts. That’s a guy that did it the right way.

“And now, lo and behold, he’s having a lot of success at the next level,” Krystkowiak continued. “So it was a lot of kudos to him, not trying to drag him into anything negative that was going on. To me, that’s a positive.”

Krystkowiak said that Kuzma received great leadership from Sparacio, a friend of the Utes who has believed in the program for a long time. Aware of Kuzma’s dreams and goals, Sparacio made sure they didn’t get involved in any bad scenarios.

“It’s a positive story about there’s way to get into a school that (doesn't) involve any improprieties,” Krystkowiak said. “And sometimes if you take the high road, it ends up working out for you.”

GOOD START: Krystkowiak noted that the team is making progress since the opening of camp.

“It’s been a good week so far,” he said.

The Utes, however, have had few injuries to work through. Krystkowiak said guard Christian Popoola had a “scary deal over the weekend.” No details were given. However, the freshman is expected to be out of action for another week.

Krystkowiak also noted that senior swingman Gabe Bealer, who has been out with a foot injury, is getting close to being cleared to play.

Other Utes with minor issues, thus far, include senior forward David Collette (back), junior guard Sedrick Barefield (cold) and sophomore forward/center Jayce Johnson (ankle).

“Nothing major,” said Krystkowiak, who noted that the injuries have taken a toll when it comes to 5-on-5 work in two-hour practices — leaving only one sub, maybe, on each team.

ANNUAL TREK: Pac-12 Media Day is set for next Thursday in San Francisco.

“It’s kind of like working out. It’s always good when it’s over,” Krystkowiak joked. “You know you have to do it, but . . . “

The annual preseason media poll will be announced at the gathering, which regularly takes places at the Pac-12 Network Studios.

SPECIAL OBSERVERS: For the second consecutive year, basketball coaches from China are observing how the Utes operate. They’re watching practices and getting some classroom instruction from members of the staff.

Krystkowiak said the group of 30 includes a mix of both high school and collegiate-level coaches.

“It’s different in that system,” he explained. “But they’re definitely coaches, I think, with far more experience than the group that we had last year.”

The guests will spend two months with the program. Video coordinator Scott McByrne and director of operations Chris Jones will handle most of the interaction.

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer