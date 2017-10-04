SALT LAKE CITY—Playing without Rodney Hood, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Johnson and Raul Neto, the Utah Jazz got off to a bit of a slow start but ultimately cruised past Maccabi Haifa of Israel Wednesday night 117-78 to pick up their second win of the preseason.

The turning point: The Jazz actually trailed 6-4 less than five minutes into the game, but closed the first quarter on a 19-7 run to gain control of the game. Utah then opened the second quarter on an 11-4 run. In addition to the four who didn't play at all, four of the Jazz's original starters didn't play in the second half.

Jazz almanac: 2-0 (preseason), won two straight

Next up: vs. Phoenix Suns (1-0), Friday, October 6, 7 p.m.

On deck: at Phoenix Monday, October 9, 7 p.m.