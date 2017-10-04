Adam Fondren, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha (22) corrals the loose ball in front of Maccabi Haifa Forward Will Graves (22) at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

SALT LAKE CITY—Playing without Rodney Hood, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Johnson and Raul Neto, the Utah Jazz got off to a bit of a slow start but ultimately cruised past Maccabi Haifa of Israel Wednesday night 117-78 to pick up their second win of the preseason.

The turning point: The Jazz actually trailed 6-4 less than five minutes into the game, but closed the first quarter on a 19-7 run to gain control of the game. Utah then opened the second quarter on an 11-4 run. In addition to the four who didn't play at all, four of the Jazz's original starters didn't play in the second half.

Jazz almanac: 2-0 (preseason), won two straight

Next up: vs. Phoenix Suns (1-0), Friday, October 6, 7 p.m.

On deck: at Phoenix Monday, October 9, 7 p.m.

Deseret News
Add a comment