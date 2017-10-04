Even though we haven't lost yet, we've been through some tough moments in games, but the kids have battled through together. They've really bought into the process of what we do and what we expect as a program.

SMITHFIELD — First-year Sky View football coach Danilo Robinson has made quite a few stops in his coaching career, which began immediately after he graduated from Utah State in 1997, before eventually making his way back to Cache Valley.

And that should be considered a good thing, as far as the Bobcats are concerned.

Robinson's team has sprinted out of the gates to the tune of a 7-0 start to the season and is subsequently in prime position to garner the No. 1 seed for the 4A state playoffs. Six of the Bobcats' wins have been by more than 10 points, although they did gut out a tough 16-13 win over Region 12 rival Mountain Crest.

"We're off to a good start and we're real excited about how the kids have proved resilient," Robinson said. "Even though we haven't lost yet, we've been through some tough moments in games, but the kids have battled through together. They've really bought into the process of what we do and what we expect as a program."

What Robinson does as head coach has been molded by a lot of experience coaching as an assistant at stops such as Army, Utah State, Wyoming, and Louisiana-Monroe. During those stops, he's gathered the best principles he's learned and worked to apply them effectively to his own teams.

"I've been able to learn from a lot of great coaches through the years," Robinson said. "Coaches like (former Utah State and current Kentucky State coach) John L. Smith, Jeff Monken, who is still coaching at Army and Charlie Weatherbie, when he was coaching me here at Utah State. So I've done well stealing their best notes and it's a big benefit to learn from so many coaches through the years."

Sky View's players have done well applying Robinson's direction this season as the Bobcats are 7-0. Team leaders, according to Robinson, include quarterback Jackson Siddoway, tight end Andrew Dean, defensive lineman Koebe Wilson, linebacker Logan Karren, and receivers Mason Falslev and Brodie Martin, among others.

"They've all done well, among several others, to really lead the way," Robinson said. "We pay a lot of attention to detail and try to practice at a high tempo. The way we lift and condition throughout the season has always helped. But it's all about the kids and how they respond. And so far they've responded very well."

Robinson was also quick to credit his coaching staff, which includes a lot of former Utah State players and coaches.

While Robinson has spent the last two decades moving from place to place, he's intent on staying at Sky View for a long while.

"It was a great experience for me and my family to experience so many different places, but you reach a point where you want to settle down," Robinson said. "I can't imagine a better place to do that than here in Cache Valley and coaching at Sky View. It's a great community, I get great support and the kids have been great to coach. I love it here, my family loves it here, so yeah, I plan on staying right where we're at for a long time."

