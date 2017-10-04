If we play our game, if the girls keep playing the way they’re playing, I like our chances.

SALT LAKE CITY — After the opening day of the 6A girls’ tennis state tournament, heavyweights Lone Peak and Davis are deadlocked.

Both the Darts and the Knights were perfect on the first day of the state tournament, winning every match they played and each earning the maximum 10 points.

“All the girls really stepped up, everyone was really relaxed throughout the day, the girls played really, really well,” Lone Peak head coach Roger Baumgartner said. “Our goal was to get through the first day, and luckily, we were able to make it through.”

Davis head coach Andy Wahlstrom was also proud of the way his team performed on day one.

“All of my players played with confidence today. Throughout the matches, they played with high energy, that’s exactly what I wanted to see, confidence and high energy, and that’s what I got,” Wahlstrom said. “I’m very pleased.”

Both Wahlstrom and Baumgartner were impressed with the play of their doubles teams.

“As far as standing out to me, my doubles teams. They moved as a team, they moved as a doubles team on the court. That comes with strong communication skills between those two sets, and I’m happy that that’s what I got from them, is moving as a team and communication,” Wahlstrom said. “What I wanted to see from them is better serving, minimize those double faults, and that’s what they did today and that’s why they’re going on to semis.”

“Our doubles played really strong today. We know that our singles are going to perform well, but the way that doubles played today, they’re in a really good rhythm right now and playing with a lot of confidence,” Baumgartner said.

In first doubles, Davis seniors Lauryn Geddes and Josie Henderson didn’t lose a set en route to the semifinals, defeating Region 3 No. 4 seed Abby Hoyal and Kaitlyn Sosa of Copper Hills, 6-0, 6-0, and then beating Region 4 No. 2 seed Hannah Smith and Abby Deng of Bingham to advance to the semifinals.

In second doubles, sophomore Darts Sarah Major and Autumn Eaton defeated Tamara Cly and Wanutchaporn Sonsawat of Kearns, 6-0, 6-0, and then defeated Tishelle Peterson and Gabby Menlove, 6-2, 6-1.

Lone Peak’s doubles teams also impressed, with both advancing to the semifinals. In first doubles, Katie King and Cami Gricius defeated Megan Towle and Desirae Rees, 6-0, 6-0, then bested Layton’s Alyssa Petersen and Baylee Coleman, 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals.

In second doubles, Joslin Seaberg and Zoie Black defeated Copper Hills’s Alishia Crismon and Megan Sorensen, 6-0, 6-0, then beat Weber’s Brianna Montgomery and Mikayla Barrows, 6-0, 6-0.

In first singles, second singles, first doubles and second doubles, Lone Peak and Davis are on opposite sides of the bracket, setting a collision course for the teams to meet in the finals, and ultimately decide the champion.

“Friday is really going to come down to luck. The ball’s got to bounce our way. There’s going to be some really good matches. If we play our game, if the girls keep playing the way they’re playing, I like our chances,” Baumgartner said.

Wahlstrom agreed that the second day of the tournament is going to come down to the wire.

“They’re going to have to win at least three of the five positions, we’re going to have to take state in, that’s basically how it’s going to turn out. You’ve gotta win three of the five, and so there’s a small room for error, but it’s not a big window at all,” Wahlstrom said.

Saturday’s results

First Singles

First round

Elizajane Schetselaar, American Fork, def. Alyssa Bentley, Granger, 6-0, 6-3

Mackenzie Turley, Davis, def. Haley Cowan, Taylorsville, 6-0, 6-0

Megan Swapp, Herriman, def. Brilynn West, Clearfield, 6-3, 6-2

Elizabeth Hilton, Kearns, def. Shelby Eubank, Pleasant Grove, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5

Brielle Larsen, Northridge, def. Sydney Skousen, Copper Hills, 6-1, 6-0

Daniella Aaron, Lone Peak, def. Abbi Wiscombe, Hunter, 6-0, 6-0

Jessica Rimmasch, Hillcrest, def. Anna Thomas, Bingham, 6-0, 6-0

Mia Seegmiller, Riverton, def. Anna Kemp, Layton 6-4, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Turley def. Schetselaar, 6-1, 6-0

Swapp def. Hilton, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-4

Aaron def. Larsen, 6-1, 6-0

Rimmasch def. Seegmiller, 7-5, 6-4

Second Singles

First Round

Olivia Peterson, American Fork, def. Paige Duckworth, Herriman, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0

Abbie Dana, Davis, def. Jasmine Nguyen, Hunter, 6-0, 6-0

Rennan McConkie, Fremont, def. Anna Marie Dallimore, Hillcrest, 6-3, 6-3

Natalia Silva, Pleasant Grove, def. Meg Wright, Copper Hills, 6-1, 6-0

Ashley Austad, Clearfield, def. Ying Huang, Granger, 6-1, 6-0

Anna Aaron, Lone Peak, def. Megan Timpson, Taylorsville, 6-0, 6-0

Hailey Anderson, Riverton, def. Lynsea Hayes, Westlake, 6-1, 6-2

Lauren Bitner, Layton, def. Ashley Austin, Cyprus, 6-1, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Dana def. Peterson, 6-1, 6-1

McConkie def. Silva, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

Aaron def. Austad, 6-1, 6-1

Anderson def. Bitner, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3

Third Singles

Sydney Reading, Herriman, def. Morgan Beddow, Kearns, 6-0, 6-1

Rachel Neeleman, Lone Peak, def. Lyza Foulger, Fremont, 6-0, 6-1

Annecy Hansen, Davis, def. Sofia Fong, Westlake, 6-2, 6-0

Tivya Passey, Taylorsville, def. Artemis Miller, Granger, 6-1, 6-1

Whitney Stratton, Layton, def. Anslie Stevens, Pleasant Grove, 6-3, 6-2

Pooja Annigeri, Hillcrest, def. Shelby Birch, Copper Hills, 6-2, 6-4

Madi Burke, Riverton, def. Elyse Farley, Hunter, 6-0, 6-1

Mia Beck, American Fork def. Linsey Austad, Clearfield, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Quarterfinals

Neeleman def. Reading, 6-0, 6-0

Hansen def. Passey, 6-0, 6-2

Stratton def. Annigeri, 6-3, 6-2

Burke def. Beck, 6-0, 6-1

First Doubles

First Round

Hannah Smith/ Abby Deng, Bingham, def. Michelle Cansino Montes/ Mariana Bueno, Granger, 6-0, 6-0

Lauryn Geddes/ Josie Henderson, Davis, def. Abby Hoyal/ Kaitlyn Sosa, Copper Hills, 6-0, 6-0

Lexi Robbins/ Paige Hogan, Riverton, def. Lindsey Cascaden/ Peri Geddes, Fremont, 6-0, 6-1

Lilly Craft/ Maci Amussen, Pleasant Grove, def. Anna Goodwin/ Morganne Hendrickson, 6-0, 6-1

Alyssa Petersen/ Baylee Coleman, Layton, def. Wiramina Wihongi/ Julie Taylor, Taylorsville, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2

Katie King/ Cami Gricius, Lone Peak, def. Megan Towle/ Desirae Rees, Kearns, 6-0, 6-0

Jacqueline Taggart/Amber Johnson, American Fork, def. T Sharp/ J Ulrich, Hillcrest, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

Hannah Smith/ Jip Schouten, Clearfield, def. Callie Davis/ Hailee Smith, Herriman, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (6)

Quarterfinals

Geddes/Henderson def. Smith and Deng, 6-1, 6-4

Craft/Amussen def. Robbins/Hogan, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

King/Gricius def. Petersen/Coleman, 6-0, 6-0

Taggart/Johnson def. Smith/Schouten, 2-6, 7-5 (5), 6-3

Second Doubles

First Round

Tishelle Peterson/Gabby Menlove, American Fork, def. Emily Winegar/ Kaylee Jenson, Herriman, 6-2, 6-0

Sarah Major/ Autumn Eaton, Davis, def. Tamara Cly/ Wanutchaporn Sonsawat, Kearns, 6-0, 6-0

E Greenwood/ R Davies, Hillcrest, def. Julianne Kimmel/ Alaina Larsen, Layton, 6-3, 7-5

Maddy Harris/ Cami Whiting, Pleasant Grove, def. Aija Moore/ Sarina Ivins, Taylorsville, 6-2, 6-4

Brianna Montgomery/ Mikayla Barrows, Weber, def. Shandra Aguilar/Halee Harding, Hunter, 6-0, 6-2

Joslin Seaberg/Zoie Black, Lone Peak, def. Alishia Crismon/Megan Sorensen, Copper Hills, 6-0, 6-0

Malia Hansen/ Hailey Haslem, Bingham, def. Alyssa Sinks/ Delaney Harris, Riverton, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4

Maren Dawson/Aimee Chambers, Northridge, def. Chloe Topacio/Mariabel Heu, Granger, 6-0, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Major/Eaton def. Peterson/Menlove, 6-2, 6-2

Harris/Whiting def. Greenwood/Davis, 6-1, 6-3

Seaburg/Black def. Montgomery/Barrows, 6-0, 6-0

Hansen/Haslem def. Dawson/Chambers, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3